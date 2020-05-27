Motorsport in the UK set to hit tracks from 4 July

Motorsport UK has announced that it will be accepting applications for permits to go racing from 1 June 2020 with the anticipated date of 4 July for racing to resume throughout the country.

With all racing suspended through to 30 July, the Motorsport UK team have been working hard with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to lay out a plan for restarting motorsport across the British Isles. As planning moves into the next phase the Motorsport UK Board are set to meet on 3 June to move things forward.

Permits will be issued to event organisers as long as they can demonstrate that they are able to plan in accordance to the recently published Getting Back on Track guidelines released by Motorsport UK, while adhering to government guidelines on social distancing.

With some territories of the UK moving at a different pace, some permits will be subject to approval based on the government advice for those areas.

“In March, Motorsport UK moved quickly and in line with government to suspend motorsport, while everyone’s priority was restricting the spread of this terrible disease and protecting the NHS. ” explained David Richards, chairman of Motorsport UK.

“It is now right that, as government has set out plans to ease restrictions, we move in step and introduce the next stage of our phased restart. Unlike many sports, motorsport in the UK is an industry in itself, employing tens of thousands and contributing billions of pounds to the UK economy.”

“We always said that, when the conditions were right, we would take a responsible decision to resume motorsport in order to sustain the sport, jobs and the economy. We have explained our plans to government and are fortunate that motorsport takes place outdoors over large controlled spaces.

“Our plan is that, subject to government advice and ongoing lifting of restrictions, motorsport will resume from 4th July. We are making this announcement now as event organisers, venues, preparation specialists, the supply chain, volunteer Marshals, Officials and Competitors all need time to put in place their plans.”

While racing is set to resume, there will be certain conditions organisers commit to, including that events will be held behind closed doors, appropriate PPE requirements are met. Each organiser must have a COVID-19 officer to make sure all guidance is being followed.

Issued permits will be restricted to 50% of those in the corresponding month of 2019 for July to make sure sufficient volunteer officials and marshals can be in place for the events.

No national or British championship events will take place in July to reduce potential national and international travel (excluding FIA championships).