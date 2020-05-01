World RX Esport Invitational Race heads to Montalegre for round two

Following the successful first round of the first-ever World RX Esport Invitational Race, drivers will face new challenges as they head to Montalegre for round two on a very technical track with twisty turns and high curbs.

The first event was held two weeks ago, on the date for the postponed season-opener of the FIA World Rallycross championship at Catalunya using the DiRT Rally 2.0 game.

Together with Motorsport Games, IMG and Codemasters, the Montalegre Edition will be livestreamed throughout Sunday 3 May on Facebook, YouTube and Motorsport.tv.

The World RX Invitational Race uses the rallycross feature on DiRT Rally 2.0, which is developed by Codemasters, and will see professional rallycross drivers, sim racers and drivers from other motorsport disciplines to fight for the honours.

“The inaugural World RX Esports event was a stunning success. We can now confirm that the second round will take place as the replacement for the World RX of Portugal. We hope our Esports series is bringing some respite from the impacts of COVID-19 for global fans.” Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG, said.

World RX team EKS’ own Swedish rally driver Mattias Adielsson won the opening round, beating two of the world’s best sim racers Lukas Mateja from Czech Republic and Killian Dall’olmo from France, who finished second and third respectively in the final.

Credit: Codemasters

Two World RX drivers made the final on last time out, Kevin Abbring from The Netherlands claimed a great fourth place finish over the reigning World RX champion Timmy Hansen who finished fifth.

Timmy and his brother Kevin Hansen have both confirmed they will be entering this round alongside World RX driver Oliver Bennett from United Kingdom and Aston Martin works driver Nicki Thiim from Denmark. More drivers will be announced during the rest of the week.

The super commentating duo Andrew Coley and Neil Cole will continue to entertain you throughout the races.

The second edition of World RX Esport Invitational Race is being held as a replacement for the second round of 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship which is postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis worldwide.

With around 270,000 viewers watching last time. Livestreams will start at 15:00 Central European Time so this is something that you don’t want to miss.