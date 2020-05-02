World RX ESport Invitational Race Montalegre Edition start list released

After the successful first-ever World RX ESport Invitational Race that was held two weeks ago, drivers are now heading virtually to Montalegre, Portugal for round two. The event is being run on the same date as the originally planned race weekend that was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Swede Mattias Adielsson won the opening-round at Catalunya and he will be back again this weekend to hunt down the victory, Killian Dall’olmo from France and Lukas Mateja from Czech Republic that finished second and third respectively in the final last time, will also be joining the grid.

Quentin Dall’Olmo, brother to Killian is also back for this weekend too alongside another pair of brothers Timmy Hansen and Kevin Hansen. Reigning World RX champion Timmy finished in fifth last time out, while his brother Kevin just missed out reaching the final.

World RX drivers Oliver Bennett from United Kingdom and Timo Scheider from Germany are also back for this round and they will also be joined by a strong line-up of World RX drivers this time.

Lithuanianstar Rokas Baciuska and 2018 Euro RX champion Reinis Nitiss from Latvia will both make their eSport debut this weekend. 2019 FIA European Autocross champion Matvey Furazhkin from Russia who made his World RX debut last season, he will also make his debut.

Credit: Codemasters

FailRace from United Kingdom is also back, the YouTube star who is known for his virtual motorsport videos is keen to do better this time out. Another sim racer and in real-life driver is Codemasters own Jon Armstrong who is back once again.

Super1600 driver Henrik Krogstad from Norway will be taking part along with another returnee from the previous race, FIA WEC Aston Martin factory driver Nicki Thiim from Denmark.

The only Portugese driver to race at his home track is the DTM and Formula E driver Antonio Felix da Costa who will make his virtual rallycross debut this weekend. Former Ferrari Formula 1 driver Mika Salo from Finland is also one of the big names of the wildcards this weekend.

From Australia X Games BMX Freestyle winner and Motocross driver Blake “Bilko” Williams joins the grid along with the Australian V8 Supercars driver Shane Van Gisbergen from New Zealand.

From United States of America is the Americas Rallycross 2018 ARX2 champion Conner Martell is the last entrant.

The livestreams will be broadcasted on the official FIA World Rallycross Championship social medias and on Motorsport.TV, starting at 14:00 local time.

Beside this event, The Checkered Flag’s Pontus Lindroos will be joining a similar event hosted by the Italian Rallycross Championship on Sunday, where many big motorsport names will be joining. You can follow and cheer him on Rallycross Italia’s Facebook page and Twitch account.