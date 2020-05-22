FIA World Rallycross

World RX’s JC Raceteknik unveil 2020 livery

by Nigel Chiu
Credit: Kyb Team JC

KYB Team JC have revealed their colours for the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The red and black Audi S1’s will be driven by Robin Larsson and Janis Baumanis when the season gets underway with Joel Christoffersson as Team Principal for the squad.

Together with EKS and KYB, JC Raceteknik will continue development of top-level rallycross shock absorbers, continuing the technical collaboration between JC Raceteknik and EKS that started last year and will now see them undergo a full-season.

Last year, Baumanis took two podiums in Norway and Canada, his most successful year of World RX so far whilst Larsson won the European Rallycross Championship.

Credit: Kyb Team JC

It was announced earlier this week that the World RX of France will not take place so JC Raceteknik and the other teams and drivers are now preparing for an eight round season across seven venues.

The famous Holjes circuit is set to start the season on 20-23 August.

0 comment
0
Motorsport enthusiast and journalist. Fan of F1, Formula E, IndyCar, BTCC, Rallycross and V8 Supercars. So not too much then. Covering World RX for The Checkered Flag. Contact [email protected]

