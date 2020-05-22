World RX’s JC Raceteknik unveil 2020 livery

KYB Team JC have revealed their colours for the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The red and black Audi S1’s will be driven by Robin Larsson and Janis Baumanis when the season gets underway with Joel Christoffersson as Team Principal for the squad.

Together with EKS and KYB, JC Raceteknik will continue development of top-level rallycross shock absorbers, continuing the technical collaboration between JC Raceteknik and EKS that started last year and will now see them undergo a full-season.

Last year, Baumanis took two podiums in Norway and Canada, his most successful year of World RX so far whilst Larsson won the European Rallycross Championship.

Credit: Kyb Team JC

It was announced earlier this week that the World RX of France will not take place so JC Raceteknik and the other teams and drivers are now preparing for an eight round season across seven venues.

The famous Holjes circuit is set to start the season on 20-23 August.