Olympic hero Hoy and Isle of Man TT legend McGuinness set to join British Rallycross field

2020 Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy Presented by Cooper Tires will feature two familiar sporting names that are not usually associated with off road action.

Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy will be taking part in the opening round of the championship at the end of August, driving Pat Doran’s Citroën C4 while Isle of Man TT record holder John McGuinness will get behind the wheel of the same car for the trip up north to Knockhill at the end of September.

Hoy retired from competitive cycling in 2013 after taking six olympic gold medals and one silver amongst plenty of other victories. in 2009 he was awarded a Knighthood in the 2009 New Year Honours list.

Since his retirement he has taken on a number of different motorsport disciplines, racing in the Caterham series, the British GT Championship, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and claiming a European Le Mans Series LMP3 title.

Last year he had his first taste of rallycross when he drove Oliver Bennett’s XITE Energy Ford Fiesta in the FIAWorld Rallycross.

“I’m delighted and excited to be back in a rallycross car. I got a taste last year with Dream Jobs. I thought it was a one-off but it was the one I enjoyed the most so I grabbed it with both hands when the opportunity to drive in the British Rallycross Championship came up,” said Hoy.

“Driving into Lydden and seeing the track below is amazing. It’s a spectacular arena – you can see why it’s the Home of Rallycross. The track is really fun and exciting to drive. You can learn it quickly but it takes forever to perfect. It’s perfect for novices like me and I’m really looking forward to racing.”

While John McGuinness has very little four-wheeled experience under his belt he is he second most successful Isle of Man TT rider of all time, second only to the late Joey Dunlop.

“I’m massively excited. The cars are exciting and it’s a real spectator spectacular. I’ve not got a lot of experience on four wheels but wasn’t a million miles off the pace in Gordon Shedden’s BTCC car. I had a spin in that – I really enjoyed it.” said McGuinness.

“Trying my hand at British Rallycross is a good opportunity so I grabbed it by the horns. I’ll be able to be brave – I’ll feel invincible with a roof! I’m excited for the new challenge. ‘Do it while you can’ I say.”