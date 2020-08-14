Spanish GP – Friday Round-Up: Mercedes set the pace as Ferrari make progress

It’s Friday and Formula 1 is back for the sixth race weekend of the 2020 season, this time pitching it’s tents in sunny Spain. Ten teams and twenty-one drivers have been negotiating the familiar Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya today, with mixed fortunes shared between them.

This isn’t the first visit to Spain in 2020. The circuit played host to the all-important Pre-Season Testing in February, and so the drivers are more than familiar with it’s sixteen turns and two DRS zones. Catalunya has been the scene of many historical moments in the past, such as the first Ferrari win for Michael Schumacher in 1996 and twenty years later the first win for Max Verstappen in 2016- Can the latter of the two recreate such success this Sunday?

Tyre choices have been a hot-topic in the past few races, and that’s no different this time out. Teams will be utilising Pirelli’s C1, C2, and C3 compounds this week, but the scorching Spanish sun is expected to cause lots of drama in Sunday’s Race. Last Weekend in Silverstone, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team struggled severely with tyre blistering- allowing Max Verstappen and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing to creep in and capitalise after a bold hard compound start. Facing the same temperatures this week, Mercedes will surely be questioning whether or not they will suffer the same fate once again.

Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets in Free Practice One, going just 0.039s quicker than team-mate Lewis Hamilton whilst Max Verstappen finished in third- nine tenths down. In Free Practice two, Bottas took a trip over the gravel and couldn’t quite edge out Hamilton, finishing second to him with Verstappen in third yet again.

Israeli driver Roy Nissany takes to the track in first practice session

Fifteen years after his father Chanoch drove in the first practice session of the 2005 Hungarian Grand Prix, Roy Nissany subbed-in for George Russell in Free Practice One to become one of the only Israeli drivers to ever drive a Formula One car. The Formula 2 rookie had a decent first practice session, finishing just three tenths off team-mate Nicholas Latifi, however he did have a bit of a moment at turn ten- locking the rear tyres and spinning onto the escape-road.

Nissany in the cockpit before first practice- Credit: Williams Racing

Latifi himself had a relatively quiet first session, finishing nineteenth after completing thirty laps, although he did mention some issues with heat radiating from the underside of his seat. He went on to beat George Russell by two tenths in the next session after the Brit grappled with his challenging FW43, citing that it felt like ‘driving on ice’. Russell ended his only practice session of the day in last, setting a laptime of a 1:19.391

Vettel begins to close the gap to Leclerc after chassis replacement

Having endured a disastrous start to the 2020 season, Sebastian Vettel’s fortunes look to finally be on the up after wrestling with his SF1000 in previous races. The German has been allocated a new chassis for this weekend in the hopes that it would help improve his pace compared to team-mate Charles Leclerc, and so far it seems to be working. In the first practice session of the day, Vettel was just hundredths down on Leclerc- signifying stronger speed and a new burst of motivation for the four-time World Champion.

In Free Practice Two, Vettel finished twelfth after focusing on long-run pace.

Vettel improving significantly after poor start to 2020 – Credit: Ferrari Media

McLaren pair struggle with Friday pace as Sainz warned by FIA

The two papaya cars of McLaren F1 Team have been somewhat struggling today after a difficult first practice session festering below tenth place, with home hero Carlos Sainz-aided by a new chassis- finishing eleventh and Lando Norris behind him in thirteenth.

During Free Practice Two, Sainz was warned by the FIA after taking to the old track escape-road in the final chicane in order to avoid slow cars. The Spaniard adhered, and went on to finish seventh with Norris in fourteenth.

Mixed fortunes for Grosjean

Grosjean battling the tricky circuit – Credit: Haas F1 Team

In his lacklustre VF-20, Romain Grosjean performed sensationally today; the Frenchman set laptimes good enough for fifth in both sessions and beat his team-mate on each occasion. Unfortunately for him, though, his Ferrari engine experienced a loss of power with just eight minutes of Free Practice Two remaining and he was forced to return to the garage.

The other Haas F1 Team car of Kevin Magnussen didn’t have a wonderful session comparatively, but completed a decent amount of running nonetheless. The Dane finished ninth in the first session and throughout the day he reported that the tyres felt ‘consistent’. All in all a reasonable day for the American outfit.

Pérez returns to the track from quarantine after contracting COVID-19

Following a two-Grands-Prix-long absence from Formula One, Sergio Pérez is back at BWT Racing Point F1 Team and hungrier than ever to bring home a good points haul this time out in Spain. The Mexican was substituted for Nico Hülkenberg in Silverstone after testing positive for the coronavirus but is now eager to return to racing amidst a difficult period for his team in the wake of a ‘copying’ scandal.

Pérez finished eighth in practice one and ninth in practice two, thus beating his team-mate on both instances.

Pérez coming home to his cockpit after a two-week break – Credit: BWT Racing Point F1 Team

It’s no secret the Mexican’s replacment-Nico Hülkenberg- will be yearning for a seat on the 2021 grid after leaving the sport last year, and the German will no doubt hope his stand-in performance markets him as a talented veteran to the teams with free seats. If he is to nab a drive next year, universal opinion is that it would be with either Haas or Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN. Although, many gifted youngsters have their eyes on said seats, so it’s all to play for.

Pos # Driver Nat. Team Time Gap Laps 1 77 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:16.785 33 2 44 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:16.824 +0.039s 29 3 33 Max Verstappen NED Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 1:17.724 +0.939s 26 4 16 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1:17.970 +1.185s 27 5 5 Sebastian Vettel GER Scuderia Ferrari 1:17.981 +1.196s 27 6 8 Romain Grosjean FRA Haas F1 Team 1:18.291 +1.506s 29 7 11 Sergio Pérez MEX BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 1:18.471 +1.686s 31 8 23 Alexander Albon THA Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 1:18.606 +1.821s 27 9 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1:18.620 +1.835s 28 10 18 Lance Stroll CAN BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 1:18.643 +1.858s 31 11 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. ESP McLaren F1 Team 1:18.733 +1.948s 33 12 31 Esteban Ocon FRA Renault DP World F1 Team 1:18.736 +1.951s 31 13 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1:18.744 +1.959s 32 14 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 1:18.888 +2.103s 26 15 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Alfa Romeo Racing 1:18.917 +2.132s 24 16 7 Kimi Räikkönen FIN Alfa Romeo Racing 1:18.981 +2.196s 24 17 26 Daniil Kvyat RUS Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 1:19.145 +2.360s 21 18 3 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Renault DP World F1 Team 1:19.230 +2.445s 31 19 6 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1:20.334 +3.549s 30 20 40 Roy Nissany ISR Williams Racing 1:20.664 +3.879s 25

Free Practice Two Timings:

Pos # Driver Nat. Team Time Gap Laps 1 44 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:16.883 37 2 77 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:17.170 +0.287s 38 3 33 Max Verstappen NED Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 1:17.704 +0.821s 33 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Renault DP World F1 Team 1:17.868 +0.985s 34 5 8 Romain Grosjean FRA Haas F1 Team 1:18.133 +1.250s 29 6 16 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1:18.147 +1.264s 35 7 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. ESP McLaren F1 Team 1:18.214 +1.331s 33 8 11 Sergio Pérez MEX BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 1:18.293 +1.410s 39 9 31 Esteban Ocon FRA Renault DP World F1 Team 1:18.303 +1.420s 40 10 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 1:18.312 +1.429s 40 11 18 Lance Stroll CAN BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 1:18.357 +1.474s 39 12 5 Sebastian Vettel GER Scuderia Ferrari 1:18.404 +1.521s 36 13 23 Alexander Albon THA Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 1:18.491 +1.608s 35 14 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1:18.506 1.623s 38 15 26 Daniil Kvyat RUS Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 1:18.642 +1.759s 39 16 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1:18.761 +1.878s 36 17 7 Kimi Räikkönen FIN Alfa Romeo Racing 1:18.900 +2.017s 42 18 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Alfa Romeo Racing 1:18.964 +2.081s 40 19 6 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1:19.155 +2.272s 32 20 63 George Russell GBR Williams Racing 1:19.391 +2.508s 38

Free practice Three begins at 11:00 BST tomorrow, so don’t be sure to watch and join us at The Checkered Flag for all the latest news and drama from the pinnacle of Motorsport.