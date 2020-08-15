World RX Team Preview: All-Inkl.com Munnich Motorsport

With the start of the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship just days away, The Checkered Flag will bring you a series of articles previewing every team and driver that will be competing in the series this year.

The first team we are looking at is All-Inkl.com Munnich Motorsport. Timo Scheider is back for another season with the squad but this season will have a teammate, unlike in 2019 when All-Inkl.com Munnich Motorsport was only a single car outfit.

Team boss Rene Munnich joins Scheider in a pair of evolved Seat Ibiza RXs. Podiums are the aim as the team have yet to make that podium breakthrough despite a number of fourth place finishes since they joined the series back in 2015.

Scheider himself has had a podium in the World RX, a second place in Barcelona 2017 with MJP Racing. Without doubt the double DTM champion has been a stalwart of the team getting the maximum out of the car on multiple occasions.

Credit: IMG / FIA World RX

Coming from a circuit racing background, Scheider is one of the cleanest drivers on the grid. Its why he fares better on tracks such Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Silverstone or Killarney which suits a neater driver who doesn’t slide the car as much.

Consistency is key and Scheider knows how to put a season together so his experience is vital for All-Inkl.com Munnich Motorsport.

As for Munnich he’s been racing in the European Rallycross Championship. With such a high quality field, Munnich is likely to be towards the back so he will be hoping to get into semi-finals and the occasional final.

Munnich meanwhile has yet to hit the heights in rallycross following a few years in touring cars in championships such as the FIA WTCR series.

Unfortunately a team always has to be at the back in every motorsport series and this year in the World RX it might be All-Inkl.com Munnich Motorsport.

But, they have shown glimpses of speed at least with Scheider so even if they finish down the order in the championship standings you can expect them to appear towards the front from time to time.

My Prediction

Timo Scheider: 11th

Rene Munnich: 14th