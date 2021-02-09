Cohen and Carlin join forces in F3

Carlin have announced their second driver for the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Ido Cohen reuniting with the British squad.

The Israeli-born Cohen raced in the infamous Carlin blue last year in the Euroformula Open Championship where he scored two podiums on his way to seventh in the standings.

He then got his first taste of FIA Formula 3 action in the post-season tests in Spain where his performances earned him a race seat for this upcoming season.

“I’m pleased to be remaining within the Carlin family and taking this step up to FIA Formula 3,” said Cohen. “I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I feel I have the right people around me to push hard in the championship this season.

“I have already competed at some of the tracks on the calendar but it’s great to be going to new circuits too. I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the car – it feels like it’s been a really long time since the test I participated in with the team in 2020!”

Carlin’s 2020 F3 season wasn’t what they perhaps hoped with their lofty expectations but there were glimpses of promise with Clément Novalak scoring two podiums.

But they will be hoping that Cohen, along with the already announced ADAC F4 champion Jonny Edgar and one driver yet to be confirmed, can lead the team to a better 2021.

Team Principal Trevor Carlin added: “I’m delighted that Ido is staying with us for the 2021 season and making the step-up to the immensely competitive FIA F3 Championship. Ido really applied himself last season; he worked very hard and delivered some great results in the Euroformula Open car. FIA F3 is a very tough championship but I know if he applies the same methods he can be pushing for some good results again in 2021.”