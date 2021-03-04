Charouz start F3 team with addition of De Gerus

French teenager Reshad De Gerus will make his FIA Formula 3 debut in 2021 after he was announced as the first driver for Charouz Racing System.

The 17-year-old raced in Formula Renault Eurocup last year where he scored a trio of top ten finishes having been runner-up in the French Formula 4 title the year before.

Stepping up to F3 machinery could seem too soon but he showed glimpses of promise when he drove for the Czech team in the post-season test at Jerez.

De Gerus said: “I am very happy to join Charouz Racing System in FIA F3 for this 2021 season. It’s a great opportunity for me to move into this category and I thank Charouz for their trust in me.

“I’m fully determined and looking forward to start working with the team. We have a great season ahead of us and I will do my best to bring home some good results.”

With only Carlin and Campos yet to announce their third and final drivers, Charouz have left it late to secure their team for the F3 season and they will hope for better this year after finishing bottom of the teams’ standings in 2020.

Team Owner Antonín Charouz added: “I’m happy to confirm the first of the three drivers that will race with us in the 2021 FIA F3 season. We have already worked with Reshad in Jerez at the end of last year, and despite his young age, he already showed great maturity and good speed.

“The world has changed since last year, we are coming from the most complicated season ever in the history of motorsport, and we have to adapt to this new reality and try to get the best out from this difficult situation. We can’t wait to begin.”