Formula 2

Lundgaard ramps up the pace in Bahrain

By
2 Mins read
Credit: FIA Formula 2

The second day of FIA Formula 2 pre-season testing saw a sharp increase in speed as Alpine Academy driver Christian Lundgaard set the standard.

The 19-year-old beat day one’s benchmark, set by David Beckmann, by over a second with a 1:41:697, highlighting his and ART’s intentions on a title assault in 2021.

The Dane was three tenths clear of both Bent Viscaal and Marcus Armstrong who set identical lap times in a session twice red flagged for incidents involving Alessio Deledda.

Liam Lawson had impressed on day one and he reaffirmed those results with another top five ahead of Robert Shwartzman and Hitech GP teammate Juri Vips, who are both tipped for good things this season.

Lundgaard’s ART teammate Théo Pourchaire is the youngest driver on the grid but he carried over his form from the end of the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season to finish the morning seventh ahead of Roy Nissany, F3 title rival and eventual winner Oscar Piastri and Marino Sato.

The afternoon was again halted on more than one occasion with red flags, once caused by Campos rookie Gianluca Petecof, once by Lawson and late on by Guanyu Zhou as he and UNI-Virtuosi didn’t make an appearance at the top of the morning times.

It took a host of late laps to shake up the order in the afternoon which ended with a Carlin one-two as Dan Ticktum topped his second session of the test. The Brit was fastest in the morning on day one and his last flying lap of the day was enough to beat teammate Jehan Daruvala.

Zhou managed to get back out on track and set the third fastest lap time ahead of Brazilian duo Guilherme Samaia and Felipe Drugovich.

Campos had plenty to be happy about despite Petecof’s red flag incident as Ralph Boschung was sixth quickest with Petecof himself eighth.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Christian LundgaardART1:41:697
2Bent ViscaalTrident1:42:038
3Marcus AmrstrongDAMS1:42:038
4Liam LawsonHitech GP1:42:256
5Robert ShwartzmanPREMA1:42:257
6Juri VipsHitech GP1:42:299
7Théo PourchaireART1:42:347
8Roy NissanyDAMS1:42:419
9Oscar PiastriPREMA1:42:462
10Marino SatoTrident1:42:997
11Dan TicktumCarlin1:43:158
12Ralph BoschungCampos1:43:206
13Jehan DaruvalaCarlin1:43:616
14David BeckmannCharouz1:43:954
15Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:43:997
16Lirim ZendeliMP Motorsport1:44:346
17Richard VerschoorMP Motorsport1:44:485
18Guilherme SamaiaCharouz1:44:575
19Gianluca PetecofCampos1:45:419
20Felipe DrugovichUNI-Virtuosi1:45:865
21Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab1:45:865
22Alessio DeleddaHWA Racelab1:46:413
MORNING SESSION
Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Dan TicktumCarlin1:42:185
2Jehan DaruvalaCarlin1:42:619
3Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:43:114
4Guilherme SamaiaCharouz1:43:129
5Felipe DrugovichUNI-Virtuosi1:43:194
6Ralph BoschungCampos1:44:320
7Richard VerschoorMP Motorsport1:44:335
8Gianluca PetecofCampos1:44:569
9David BeckmannCharouz1:44:640
10Bent ViscaalTrident1:44:879
11Lirim ZendeliMP Motorsport1:45:052
12Christian LundgaardART1:46:913
13Théo PourchaireART1:47:429
14Juri VipsHitech GP1:47:497
15Robert ShwartzmanPREMA1:47:614
16Marcus ArmstrongDAMS1:47:900
17Alessio DeleddaHWA Racelab1:47:904
18Liam LawsonHitech GP1:48:814
19Roy NissanyDAMS1:48:974
20Marino SatoTrident1:49:501
21Oscar PiastriPREMA1:49:824
22Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab1:50:445
AFTERNOON SESSION
