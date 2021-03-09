Lundgaard ramps up the pace in Bahrain

The second day of FIA Formula 2 pre-season testing saw a sharp increase in speed as Alpine Academy driver Christian Lundgaard set the standard.

The 19-year-old beat day one’s benchmark, set by David Beckmann, by over a second with a 1:41:697, highlighting his and ART’s intentions on a title assault in 2021.

The Dane was three tenths clear of both Bent Viscaal and Marcus Armstrong who set identical lap times in a session twice red flagged for incidents involving Alessio Deledda.

Liam Lawson had impressed on day one and he reaffirmed those results with another top five ahead of Robert Shwartzman and Hitech GP teammate Juri Vips, who are both tipped for good things this season.

Lundgaard’s ART teammate Théo Pourchaire is the youngest driver on the grid but he carried over his form from the end of the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season to finish the morning seventh ahead of Roy Nissany, F3 title rival and eventual winner Oscar Piastri and Marino Sato.

The afternoon was again halted on more than one occasion with red flags, once caused by Campos rookie Gianluca Petecof, once by Lawson and late on by Guanyu Zhou as he and UNI-Virtuosi didn’t make an appearance at the top of the morning times.

It took a host of late laps to shake up the order in the afternoon which ended with a Carlin one-two as Dan Ticktum topped his second session of the test. The Brit was fastest in the morning on day one and his last flying lap of the day was enough to beat teammate Jehan Daruvala.

Zhou managed to get back out on track and set the third fastest lap time ahead of Brazilian duo Guilherme Samaia and Felipe Drugovich.

Campos had plenty to be happy about despite Petecof’s red flag incident as Ralph Boschung was sixth quickest with Petecof himself eighth.

Pos. Name Team Lap Time 1 Christian Lundgaard ART 1:41:697 2 Bent Viscaal Trident 1:42:038 3 Marcus Amrstrong DAMS 1:42:038 4 Liam Lawson Hitech GP 1:42:256 5 Robert Shwartzman PREMA 1:42:257 6 Juri Vips Hitech GP 1:42:299 7 Théo Pourchaire ART 1:42:347 8 Roy Nissany DAMS 1:42:419 9 Oscar Piastri PREMA 1:42:462 10 Marino Sato Trident 1:42:997 11 Dan Ticktum Carlin 1:43:158 12 Ralph Boschung Campos 1:43:206 13 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:43:616 14 David Beckmann Charouz 1:43:954 15 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1:43:997 16 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 1:44:346 17 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1:44:485 18 Guilherme Samaia Charouz 1:44:575 19 Gianluca Petecof Campos 1:45:419 20 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 1:45:865 21 Matteo Nannini HWA Racelab 1:45:865 22 Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1:46:413 MORNING SESSION