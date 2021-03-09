Lundgaard ramps up the pace in Bahrain

The second day of FIA Formula 2 pre-season testing saw a sharp increase in speed as Alpine Academy driver Christian Lundgaard set the standard.
The 19-year-old beat day one’s benchmark, set by David Beckmann, by over a second with a 1:41:697, highlighting his and ART’s intentions on a title assault in 2021.
The Dane was three tenths clear of both Bent Viscaal and Marcus Armstrong who set identical lap times in a session twice red flagged for incidents involving Alessio Deledda.
Liam Lawson had impressed on day one and he reaffirmed those results with another top five ahead of Robert Shwartzman and Hitech GP teammate Juri Vips, who are both tipped for good things this season.
Lundgaard’s ART teammate Théo Pourchaire is the youngest driver on the grid but he carried over his form from the end of the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season to finish the morning seventh ahead of Roy Nissany, F3 title rival and eventual winner Oscar Piastri and Marino Sato.
The afternoon was again halted on more than one occasion with red flags, once caused by Campos rookie Gianluca Petecof, once by Lawson and late on by Guanyu Zhou as he and UNI-Virtuosi didn’t make an appearance at the top of the morning times.
It took a host of late laps to shake up the order in the afternoon which ended with a Carlin one-two as Dan Ticktum topped his second session of the test. The Brit was fastest in the morning on day one and his last flying lap of the day was enough to beat teammate Jehan Daruvala.
Zhou managed to get back out on track and set the third fastest lap time ahead of Brazilian duo Guilherme Samaia and Felipe Drugovich.
Campos had plenty to be happy about despite Petecof’s red flag incident as Ralph Boschung was sixth quickest with Petecof himself eighth.
|Pos.
|Name
|Team
|Lap Time
|1
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART
|1:41:697
|2
|Bent Viscaal
|Trident
|1:42:038
|3
|Marcus Amrstrong
|DAMS
|1:42:038
|4
|Liam Lawson
|Hitech GP
|1:42:256
|5
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA
|1:42:257
|6
|Juri Vips
|Hitech GP
|1:42:299
|7
|Théo Pourchaire
|ART
|1:42:347
|8
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|1:42:419
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|PREMA
|1:42:462
|10
|Marino Sato
|Trident
|1:42:997
|11
|Dan Ticktum
|Carlin
|1:43:158
|12
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos
|1:43:206
|13
|Jehan Daruvala
|Carlin
|1:43:616
|14
|David Beckmann
|Charouz
|1:43:954
|15
|Guanyu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:43:997
|16
|Lirim Zendeli
|MP Motorsport
|1:44:346
|17
|Richard Verschoor
|MP Motorsport
|1:44:485
|18
|Guilherme Samaia
|Charouz
|1:44:575
|19
|Gianluca Petecof
|Campos
|1:45:419
|20
|Felipe Drugovich
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:45:865
|21
|Matteo Nannini
|HWA Racelab
|1:45:865
|22
|Alessio Deledda
|HWA Racelab
|1:46:413
|Pos.
|Name
|Team
|Lap Time
|1
|Dan Ticktum
|Carlin
|1:42:185
|2
|Jehan Daruvala
|Carlin
|1:42:619
|3
|Guanyu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:43:114
|4
|Guilherme Samaia
|Charouz
|1:43:129
|5
|Felipe Drugovich
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:43:194
|6
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos
|1:44:320
|7
|Richard Verschoor
|MP Motorsport
|1:44:335
|8
|Gianluca Petecof
|Campos
|1:44:569
|9
|David Beckmann
|Charouz
|1:44:640
|10
|Bent Viscaal
|Trident
|1:44:879
|11
|Lirim Zendeli
|MP Motorsport
|1:45:052
|12
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART
|1:46:913
|13
|Théo Pourchaire
|ART
|1:47:429
|14
|Juri Vips
|Hitech GP
|1:47:497
|15
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA
|1:47:614
|16
|Marcus Armstrong
|DAMS
|1:47:900
|17
|Alessio Deledda
|HWA Racelab
|1:47:904
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Hitech GP
|1:48:814
|19
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|1:48:974
|20
|Marino Sato
|Trident
|1:49:501
|21
|Oscar Piastri
|PREMA
|1:49:824
|22
|Matteo Nannini
|HWA Racelab
|1:50:445