Clément Novalak Tops Sole Formula 3 Practice Session At Spa

By
3 Mins read
Image Credit : FIA Formula 3/Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Clément Novalak topped the sole Formula 3 practice session at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the Trident team ahead of Qualifying as once again the Italian team looked impressive at a circuit that relies on speed.

The French 2019 BRDC British Formula 3 Champion dominated the session edging out the HWA Racelab of Oliver Rasmussen by four tenths of a second who in turn was a further three tenths ahead of Lorenzo Colombo in the Campos.

In the early part of the session it was ART Grand Prix’s Alex Smolyar who led the session with a 2:07.924 and would go on to improve that time going to a 2:06.748 and towards the mid part of the session as typical at Spa rain drops started to fall on the circuit and the first yellow flags were briefly waved on the circuit as Ayumu Iwasa came to a stop on track but thankfully for the Japanese driver.

Even though the rain was now coming down, Jack Doohan – currently second in the championship the Australian went three tenths quicker than the previous fastest time which had been set by Smolyar.

It wasn’t a perfect debut for Zdenek Chovanec who spun his Charouz round and briefly came to a stop but similar to Iwasa the Portuguese driver was able to get his car going again. Perhaps surprisingly it wasn’t an ART or a Trident car to set the fastest time it was the Campos of Lorenzo Columbo who would set a time two-tenths quicker than any of the other drivers. HWA Racelab’s Oliver Rasmussen was the first driver to break the 2:05’s setting a time of 2:05.825.

Even with less than five minutes remaining in the session there was still drama to come as the HWA of Matteo Nannini and the Trident of Doohan almost collided at turn 19 but thankfully for the pair were able to prevent contact with each other. In the dying moments of the session Novalak set a blistering lap time to top the session with a 2:05.330 snatching away the practice session bragging rights from Oliver Rasmussen.

Even though the session was over, Amaury Cordeel will have to take a trip to the steward’s office being under investigation for not following the Race Director’s instructions missing the pit lane at the end of the session.

It was a session to forget for the team leading both championships – PREMA Powerteam with Olli Caldwell being their highest placed driver at the end of the session in ninth with Dennis Hauger ending the session in thirteenth and Arthur Leclerc in fourteenth, leaving the Italian team with lots of work to do in the short space between Free Practice and qualifying.

The two debutants – Hunter Yeany and Zdenek Chovanec ended the session in twentieth and twenty-fourth respectively but at this early point in their Formula-3 career it is all about getting time on track and getting used to the car.

Fans do not have long to wait until the excitement of Qualifying which kicks off at 13:55 CEST.

Cla#DriverTeamLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
15Clement Novalak Trident142’05.330201.184
215Oliver Rasmussen HWA AG152’05.8250.4950.495200.392
321 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing132’06.1000.7700.275199.955
44 Jack Doohan Trident132’06.2570.9270.157199.706
510Jak Crawford HitechGP132’06.3591.0290.102199.545
67 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix162’06.3921.0620.033199.493
712 Roman Staněk HitechGP122’06.4481.1180.056199.405
88 Alexander Smolyar ART Grand Prix162’06.7091.3790.261198.994
93 Olli Caldwell Prema Powerteam162’06.7811.4510.072198.881
1027 Johnathan Hoggard Jenzer Motorsport162’06.7981.4680.017198.854
1111Ayumu Iwasa HitechGP122’06.8131.4830.015198.831
1214 Matteo Nannini HWA AG152’06.8411.5110.028198.787
131 Dennis Hauger Prema Powerteam162’06.8881.5580.047198.713
142Arthur Leclerc Prema Powerteam162’06.9441.6140.056198.626
1517 Victor Martins MP Motorsport162’07.0621.7320.118198.441
1629 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System142’07.1751.8450.113198.265
1718Caio Collet MP Motorsport162’07.1871.8570.012198.246
189 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix152’07.2411.9110.054198.162
196 David Schumacher Trident152’07.4682.1380.227197.809
2030Hunter Yeany Charouz Racing System182’07.4972.1670.029197.764
2126 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport172’07.6612.3310.164197.510
2216Rafael Villagómez HWA AG162’07.7382.4080.077197.391
2320László Tóth Campos Racing162’07.7482.4180.010197.376
2431Zdenek Chovanec Charouz Racing System172’07.9042.5740.156197.135
2519Tijmen van MP Motorsport152’08.2042.8740.300196.674
2625 Jonny Edgar Carlin152’08.3323.0020.128196.477
2723Ido Cohen Carlin162’08.4153.0850.083196.350
2822Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing162’09.4934.1631.078194.716
2928Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport0
124 posts

About author
Writer for Formula 1, Feeder Series, WEC and Sportscars - General Motorsport Fanatic
Articles
Related posts
PREVIEW : FIA Formula 3 - Spa-Francorchamps

By
4 Mins read
With FIA Formula 3 coming to the business end of the season with three rounds remaining in the championship we will start to see desperate moves from drivers who are yet to perform to the best of their potential and those who are in the fight for the championship hanging back from riskier moves thinking about the bigger picture.
Double Driver Change for Charouz as Yeany and Chovanec Replace Fittipaldi and De Gerus

By
3 Mins read
Even though Charouz are currently experiencing their best season to date in Formula 3, the Czech team have announced a double driver change with Enze Fittipaldi and Reshad De Gerus being replaced by Hunter Yeany and Zdenek Chovanec.
Kaylen Frederick To Miss Spa-Franorchamps Round After Positive COVID Test

By
2 Mins read
After missing the last round of the championship in Austria due to injury, Kaylen Frederick has suffered another stroke of bad luck, testing positive COVID-19 ruling him out of the Spa round of the championship.