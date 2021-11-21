2021 5 Nations BRX Championship Season Ends Earlier Than Planned

Spa Francorchamps Circuit in Belgium had previously advised the organisers of the Motorsport UK 5 Nations British Rallycross Champion that they were no longer able to host the December event scheduled due to work schedule, severe flooding and the current COVID situation. The organisers have been working very hard to secure a replacement venue to allow the championship to reach its planned conclusion, even looking at joining the Irish Rallycross, but has been unable to find an economically viable solution for an alternative venue.

Each of the championships concerned were therefore concluded at Lydden Hill over the weekend of 6-7 November. The 2021 winners are as follows.

Motorsport UK Supernational Rallycross Championship – Jason Bleasdale has won the class after winning four of the seven rounds. Slawomir Woloch finished second with Paige Bellerby in third.

Jason Bleasdale’s Vauxhall VX220. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

Motorsport UK Junior Rallycross Championship – Max Langmaid never looked back, claiming the remaining six wins this season. Will Ovenden finished second with Owen Robbins in third.

Max Langmaid takes the Junior crown. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

Swift Sport Rallycross Championship – Going into the final round, Max Weatherley and Luke Constantine had each won three rounds, however, Constantine’s big accident at Knockhill ruled him out of round six and the points gap was too big to close leading to Weatherley taking his fourth victory and the 2021 title.

Max Weatherley takes the Swift Championship. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

Super 1600 Championship – Both Darren Scott and Phil Chicken suffered serious mechanical issues at Knockhill meaning that Craig Lomax managed to bag maximum points and his fourth win. After round seven, Lomax was crowned the Super1600 Champ. Scott finished second having won two rounds with Belgium based driver Nick Snoeys claiming one win. Chicken finished third in the standings.

Craig Lomax wins the Super1600. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

BMW MINI Rallycross Championship – Stephen Brown has won the title, his double-win at Pembrey contributing to his tally. Dave Ellis tied with Brown on points after a strong, consistent season. Ben Sayer finished in third with Dave Bellerby, winner of four rounds in fourth. Tom Constantine, winner of the penultimate round at Knockhill finished sixth.

Stephen Brown wins the BMW Mini Championship. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

BMW All4 Mini Rallycross Championship – Martin Hawkes is the inaugural All4 Mini champion. David Bell won four rounds with Adrian Turner taking the fifth, but Hawkes’ consistent points scoring handed him the title.

Martin Hawkes wins the inaugural All4Mini title. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

Retro Rallycross Championship – Simon Hart is the Retro Rallycross champion after consistent points scoring and claiming both Knockhill wins. Round four winner, Tony Lynch finished second. 2020 champ Steve Cozens won the final round and claimed third while Terry Moore, winner of the first two rounds at Lydden Hill in May finished fourth.

Simon Hart wins the Retro Rallycross. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

The Super Retro Championship had the most winners with Barry Stewart, John Cross, Ray Morgan, Vince Bristow and Jos Sterkens sharing the seven wins between them. Stewart emerged as champion followed in the standings by Bristow and Morgan.

Barry Stewart claims the Super Retro title. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

Group B & 4WD – Andy Grant claimed the title in his ex-Will Gollop Ford Focus, winning all three rounds in the category. Bradley Sampson claimed second with Joe Booth in third.

Andy Grant wins the Group B + 4WD class. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

RX150 Championship – Patrick O’Donovan’s four wins were fundamental to his 2021 title. 2020 champion Steve Jones was close behind in second with rookie Billy Alexander taking third in his first year.

Patrick O’Donovan wins the RX150 Championship. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

Electro Rallycross Championship – Dan Welch claimed the title in the first-ever all-electric rallycross championship in the UK. Welch won round one while Dave Halford claimed victory in the second round. Rob Gibson is second in the standings with Charlie Fraser in third.

Dan Welch wins the first-ever Electro Rallycross title. Photo credit: 5 Nations BRX

Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship – The Supercar results are subject to ongoing enquiry by Motorsport UK and points remain provisional.

“It is disappointing that once again factors out of our control have ended our season. It would have been great to have gone out with a bang knowing that we were holding our final races of the year but we still had avenues open that could have given us another round of competition. Unfortunately, we were unable to make those options work.” Hannah Rynston, 5 Nations BRX Coordinator. “Congratulations to our champions and thank you to all our competitors. We appreciate all the efforts and understanding in what has still been unconventional circumstances. We hope that 2022 will be more conventional and run according to plan.”