ART Grand Prix Retains Théo Pourchaire for 2022 Formula 2 Season

French outfit ART Grand Prix have confirmed that Théo Pourchaire will remain with the team for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season, and the Sauber Driver Academy star is aiming for the title.

Pourchaire has been a shining light in junior formulae in recent years and became the youngest Formula 2 race winner when he dominated in Monaco last year, and it comes with little surprise that ART Grand Prix have retained his services for another year.

It will be Pourchaire’s third year with ART Grand Prix after he pushed Oscar Piastri close in FIA Formula 3 in 2020, but the French racer is looking to make another step forward in 2022 and fight at the front.

“I am proud to be continuing in F2 with ART Grand in 2022,” said Pourchaire. “It’s an honour for me to work with such a great team. This will be our third year together and it has become like family to me.

“To continue with them in the pre-cursor to F1 is very exciting. I would like to thank the Sauber Academy for accompanying me once again. It will be a busy year and I want to have fun and gain experience for my future.

“We are more determined than ever and we will be aiming for the F2 title.”

Sébastien Philippe, the Team Principal at ART Grand Prix, says it made sense to retain Pourchaire at the team for another season, and he is hoping the team can offer the Frenchman a car capable of claiming the Formula 2 championship.

“Continuing our adventure together makes sense!” said Philippe. “Théo has shown the range of his talents and there are many of them, both in individual terms and athletic ability.

“His motivation and determination are in tune with that of ART Grand Prix and winter preparation is going well. When you know that you have all the assets on your side, there is only one thing you can aim for, the title!”