Gus Greensmith: “The highlight was taking the maiden stage win for my career”

Gus Greensmith was delighted with his performance during last weekend’s Rallye Monte Carlo, with the Brit securing his maiden stage win on his way to fifth place overall alongside co-driver Jonas Andersson.

Greensmith’s finest moment came in SS7 on Friday as he beat Thierry Neuville to the stage win by just one and a half seconds, and although he lost a lot of time on a couple of stages on Saturday thanks to a puncture and other technical gremlins, he was still able to keep himself in contention for a top five finish come Sunday evening.

The British racer’s performance capped off a strong opening weekend for the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team in Monte Carlo, with Sébastien Loeb/Isabelle Galmiche taking the win and Craig Breen/Paul Nagle finishing on the podium.

And Greensmith was delighted with his performance as he showed just what he is capable of behind the wheel of a World Rally Championship car, and he hopes this is just the start of what could be a breakthrough year for the twenty-five-year-old from Manchester.

“Really happy with the weekend, a one-three-five for the team so pretty much the perfect start for the year,” said Greensmith. “We definitely had the potential to fight for the podium this weekend, so we can use that as great encouragement for the rest of the year.

“Obviously the highlight was taking the maiden stage win for my career, the car is weapon and its been brilliant. I’m really happy for all the guys and girls for all the hard work they’ve put in.

“We’ve got this result, so let’s move forward.”