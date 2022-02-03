2022 eSports WRC Championship season ready for launch

NACON and its development studio KT Racing, in collaboration with WRC Promoter have announced that the 2022 eSports WRC Championship will get underway on 4 February across multiple platforms.

Now in it’s sixth season, the virtual championship will be run on WRC 10, the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4.

The championship is open to all WRC 10 players and in 2021 saw more than 15,000 players compete in 13 rounds, culminating in a live final from Athens during EKO Acropolis Rally Greece.

Amongst the casual gamers and eSports drivers will be top level teams Race Clutch, Virtual Best Racing and Team Williams, promising a competitive season.

Racing alongside his Race Clutch teammates, three-time (virtual) WRC winner and 2021 champion Lohan ‘Nexi’ Blanc will be returning to defend his title.

“The finals of the 2020 and 2021 championships ended neck and neck with Sami-Joe Abi Nakhle, and I’m looking forward to competing against the best sim racing players on WRC 10, which we tested in the last final in Greece. I’ve had time to train on this new version of the game, the driving sensations on some of the special stages are incredible, sometimes very difficult” said Nexl.

“I can’t wait to see what it will be like in competition, with the sometimes complicated weather conditions, it will be very challenging.”

“We are very proud to organize for the sixth consecutive year the eSports WRC Championship, with WRC 10 this year” added Alain Jarniou, Game Director of KT Racing. “Our teams are committed to offering a total immersion to the players, they have worked a lot on the ultra-realistic physics in WRC 10 in order to offer new driving sensations as close as possible to the feeling of real drivers, which is essential in a sim racing competition.”

WRC 10 is now on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and on Nintendo Switch™ at a later date.