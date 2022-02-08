FIA World Rally Championship

Serderidis Reveals 2022 WRC Program and Livery

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Jourdan Serderidis / Abstraxi Design

Greek rally enthusiast Jourdan Serderidis was the first private driver to test drive a Rally1 car, and that was with M-Sport Ford World Rally Team as they tested the new car with a selection of drivers at the end of 2021, now he will become the seventh driver confirmed to drive a Ford Puma Rally1 this season.

His last start in WRC was in 2021 when he contested his home rally in Greece, as the famous Acropolis Rally returned to the WRC circus, then in a Ford Fiesta WRC rented by M-Sport.

Now he is ready for two new WRC appearances in 2022 and it is far from the simplest rounds he has selected. He starts with the Safari Rally in Kenya and continues with another bet in Acropolis Rally in September together with Belgian co-driver Frederic Miclotte

On social media he has now revealed the design of his Puma for the two rallies and is also hoping to get an exemption from national rules to make some appearances with the car in national rallies in Belgium and Greece.

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport.
