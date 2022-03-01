Azman joins Hitech, becomes first Malaysian FIA F3 driver

Hitech Grand Prix have announced Nazim Azman to complete their line-up for the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship, the Malaysian reuniting with 2020 British Formula 3 Championship (now GB3) team-mate Kaylen Frederick and Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar.

Azman finished fourth in the 2021 Euroformula Open Championship with Cryptotower Racing Team, taking a win and seven podiums.

He experienced FIA F3 machinery with Jenzer Motorsport and Charouz Racing System at the post-season test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia in November.

The 20-year-old made his single-seater debut in the 2016-17 Formula 4 South-East Asia series, since competing in Spanish F4, SMP F4, Formula Masters Asian Series and Italian F4.

Prior to stepping up to Euroformula, he contested two seasons in British F3 with Chris Dittmann Racing and Carlin, finishing fifth in 2020 while new (returning) team-mate Kaylen Frederick took the title.

“I’m really excited to be stepping up to FIA F3 with Hitech GP,” said Azman.

“The team is an established race and championship winner in the F3 category and will provide me with the perfect platform from which to focus on racing against some of the best young talent in the world.”

FIA F3 testing begins at the Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday 2 March, running until Friday 4 March, offering 15 hours of experience to rookies and returning drivers alike.

“I’m looking forward to racing in Bahrain again, visiting some of the most iconic circuits in Europe – some of which I am already familiar with and others that will be new to me.

“I can’t deny that this is a big step up for me but, having raced and won in both British F3 and Euroformula Open, I believe I am ready for the challenge.”

Hitech FIA F3 Team Manager Jay Davenport added, “We are delighted to have Nazim join the team for the 2022 season. He has a competitive track record in other series’ and we aim to give him a package to do the same this season.

“We have been working hard over the winter and we are keen to get back to business on track in Bahrain.”