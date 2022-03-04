GR Racing withdraws from opening round of FIA WEC

The #86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR that was due to be driver by Team Owner/Driver Mike Wainwright, Ben Barker and Riccardo Pera has been withdrawn from the entry list of the FIA World Endurance Championship season opener, the 1000 Miles of Sebring, after the decision was taken by Wainwright to focus on the safety of his employees and contractors based in Ukraine and Russia.

Talking to DailySportsCar.com, Wainwright said: “I decided that it would not be correct for me to travel to the USA for the first race whilst people working within the company are in dangerous and unpredictable situations,”

“I feel it is my duty to ensure that we provide as much support and assistance as we can from here in Europe rather than add in the additional barriers of time zones and delay.

“I’m really sorry for all involved, we’ll be back at Spa.”

