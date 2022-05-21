Formula 2

Drugovich Holds off Iwasa for Sprint Race Win in Barcelona

Barcelona Podium
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Felipe Drugovich took the lead of Saturday’s Sprint Race at turn one of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and never looked back on the way to his second victory of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 championship which bumps the Brazilian up into the top spot of the championship standings.

The MP Motorsport driver held off the DAMS rookie, Ayumu Iwasa, for the entirety of the race with the Red Bull junior glued to the back of him as he took the first podium of his Formula 2 career.

Drugovich was booted out of reverse grid pole due to a three-place grid penalty for impeding his championship rival Théo Pourchaire in Friday evening’s qualifying session.

This put Trident’s Calan Williams into the front spot of the grid which was the cause of early dramatics when the young Australian stalled at the start of the formation lap and was forced to start from the pit-lane..

Now starting from fourth on the grid, Drugovich benefited from the empty grid position as he powered past Jake Hughes and Pourchaire when the five lights went out to start the race. In the post race interview, Drugovich said,

“I think I was a little bit more pointed to that side so I could have a run that way but I wasn’t really thinking about it. I was just thinking to get a good start, manage the clutch well and I could do that so I’m really happy.”

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Iwasa drifted in and out of DRS range as he tried to stick with Drugovich ahead of him, with Carlin’s Logan Sargeant trying to force a mistake from the young Japanese driver in third place.

The first and only Safety Car of the race was brought out on lap six after Jüri Vips found himself beached in the gravel trap on the outside of turn four. The Red Bull junior who made his Free Practice debut for Red Bull Racing on Friday afternoon tried a deep lunge on Jehan Daruvala into turn one before he lost the rear on the entry to turn four.

The Indian driver finished in fourth position ahead of ART Grand Prix‘s Pourchaire in fifth. The pole-sitter for Sunday’s Feature Race, Jack Doohan made up four positions from tenth on the grid to finish in sixth position and at the back of the leading pack of the race.

Off the back of his best qualifying result so far this season, Frederik Vesti finished in seventh place for his second points finish in a row in 2022. The Danish driver finished just ahead of Charouz Racing System’s Enzo Fittipaldi.

Carlin’s Liam Lawson and Hitech Grand Prix’s Marcus Armstrong rounded up the top ten finishers of the race, taking the chequered flag in ninth and tenth, respectively.

POSNO.NAMENAT.TEAMTIME
111Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport44:12.635
215Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS+2.109
36Logan SargeantUSACarlin+4.165
42Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+8.493
510Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix+9.251
65Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing+10.481
79Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix+16.430
822Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System+17.256
95Liam LawsonNZLCarlin+17.705
107Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix+18.524
1120Richard VerschoorNEDTrident+25.321
121Dennis HaugerNORPREMA Racing+25.997
1314Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing+26.476
1412Clément NovalakFRAMP Motorsport+29.315
1516Roy NissanyISRDAMS+31.490
1621Calan WilliamsAUSTrident+33.781
174Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi Racing+37.436
1823Cem BölükbasiTURCharouz Racing System+53.281
1925Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing+1:05.926
2024Jake HughesGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+2 Laps
217Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand PrixDNF
F2: Barcelona – Sprint Race Classification
