Callum Ilott signs extension with Juncos Hollinger for 2023

Callum Ilott is here to stay. On Thursday, Juncos Hollinger Racing announced Ilott has signed a multi-year contract extension, keeping him in the #77 Chevrolet beyond the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season.

A member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship runner-up, Ilott débuted in IndyCar by running the final three races of the 2021 season with JHR. Pleased with his performance and with Ilott unable to find a home in Formula One, JHR elected to turn him into a full-time IndyCar driver.

“Back in 2021, I took my time to choose our NTT IndyCar Series driver from a list of five drivers,” said JHR co-owner Ricardo Juncos. “Even when Callum was not on the radar for most of the teams here in the States, I knew he was the perfect fit for our team. Not only for his potential as a driver, but his personality and his desire to win which aligns with our team philosophy. Today, almost a year later, I’m happy to confirm Callum’s continuation with the team for long term.

“From the last three races during the 2021 season and the great results we have had so far this year, shows we were right in choosing him as our driver. Together with our new members of JHR, we have proven so much in a short time, which is incredible with the calibre of drivers and teams currently in the NTT IndyCar Series. This is just the beginning of a new era at JHR and I’m looking forward to continuing our work with Callum and to the results we know we can receive together as a team.”

Twelve rounds into his rookie season, Ilott sits twenty-first in points with a best finish of eighth on the Indianapolis Road Course, to which the series returns on Saturday. He skipped the Detroit Grand Prix in June due to a hand injury he sustained in a crash at the Indianapolis 500.

Fellow JHR owner Brad Hollinger offered, “Callum is a supremely talented young driver who beyond his driving skills and technical feedback, possesses the character and passion required to be a champion. He is a very quick study, having learned with exceptional speed how to exact the best from the car. His team rapport is excellent and public speaking shows he is a natural media talent as well. We could not be more excited to have Callum drive for and represent JHR. He is a rare combination of raw talent, intelligence, and maturity.”

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, the 23-year-old was speculated as a Silly Season mover who could join a larger, better funded team. Such chatter intensified amid the drama between Álex Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing, though JHR quickly put an end to Ilott’s free agency status by locking him up with a multi-year agreement.

“After seeing the results that we have been able to put forward at JHR for most of the year and the work that has been going on in the background by Ricardo and Brad to improve for the years beyond, it made sense to continue with the team and keep building,” said Ilott. “The potential that we have shown as a one-car team can only get better as we grow and expand this programme. I am super happy to continue working with all the team members at JHR, we have created a great foundation together this season. The effort that everyone puts in and the working environment that they have is amazing. From where we started at a year ago, to where we are now, I am confident that we will find more success together.”