Iwasa Reigns Supreme In Budapest; Seals Maiden Pole Position

By
1 Mins read
Iwasa secures his maiden pole position in Hungary
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

After securing his first win in FIA Formula 2 last weekend in Le Castellet, DAMSAyumu Iwasa put in a dominant performance at the Hungaroring to take his first F2 pole position by nearly four tenths.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Marcus Armstrong will start alongside the lightening fast Japanese driver in the second place grid slot for Sunday’s driver while championship leader Felipe Drugovich rounded out the top three qualifiers of the weekend.

It was the Kiwi driver who set the first benchmark early on in the session while Iwasa and his team-mate Roy Nissany suffered from lock-ups on their first runs on the Hungarian track.

Théo Pourchaire was next to take the top spot only to be bested by his ART Grand Prix team-mate moments later when Frederik Vesti topped the timing sheets.

The Frenchman will start from fourth on the grid with the Dane starting from seventh.

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

With most of the drivers opting to pit after two flying laps, Campos Racing’s Olli Caldwell used the opportunity of a free track to move himself up from sixteenth place to first, setting a time which was just four thousandths faster than Vesti’s.

The Brit didn’t last at the top for long, with Armstrong finding his rhythm once again to retake provisional pole ahead of Pourchaire and last weeks pole-sitter Logan Sargeant.

Armstrong failed to improve again on his final run, opening the door for Iwasa to set purple sectors and throw himself three and a half tenths above the rest of the grid with no answer from anyone else.

Jüri Vips took the sixth fastest time of the session, with Dennis Hauger taking eighth and Enzo Fittipaldi starting from ninth.

The reverse grid pole sitter for Saturday’s Sprint Race falls to Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan who qualified in tenth place, seven and a half tenths off of Iwasa’s out of reach benchmark.

POSNO.NAMENATTEAMTIME
117Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS1:27.930
27Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix+0.381
311Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport+0.410
410Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix+0.429
56Logan SargeantUSACarlin+0.451
68Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+0.461
79Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix+0.632
81Dennis HaugerNORPREMA Racing+0.674
922Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System+0.756
103Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing+0.761
115Liam LawsonNZLCarlin+0.820
122Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.856
1314Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing+0.873
1420Richard VerschoorNLDTrident+0.919
154Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi Racing+1.088
1623Cem BölükbasiTURCharouz Racing System+1.172
1724David BeckmannGERVan Amersfoort Racing+1.413
1821Calan WilliamsAUSTrident+1.416
1912Clément NovalakFRAMP Motorsport+1.551
2015Roberto MerhiESPCampos Racing+1.617
2116Roy NissanyISRDAMS+1.676
2225Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing+1.862
F2: Budapest – Qualifying Classification
