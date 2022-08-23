David Beckmann Replaces Jake Hughes For Remainder Of F2 Season

Van Amersfoort Racing have announced that the German racing driver David Beckmann will replace Jake Hughes for the remainder of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season.

The Dutch racing outfit released the following statement on the matter to their social media accounts:

“Following evaluations made during the summer break, the decision was made to have David Beckmann take the wheel of our #24 FIA F2 car, starting at the upcoming race weekend at Spa–Francorchamps.

“David replaces Jake Hughes, who has indicated to increase his already strong involvement in FIA Formula E. Up to this point, Jake has played an essential role in our maiden FIA F2 season, for which we are grateful. He will always be considered family of our racing team and we wish him all the best on both a personal and professional level!

“German David Beckmann, who acted as Jake’s replacement during a Corona-related absence, already proved to be a valuable addition to the team and we look forward to continuing the season with him!”

The British racing driver, Hughes, was signed as the full-time reserve and development driver of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team at the start of the 2021-22 season with a previous stint as reserve driver for Venturi Racing in the 2020-21 season.

He is replaced at VAR by Beckmann who has already competed in four rounds this season, sharing duties at Charouz Racing System at the start of the season as well as Van Amersfoort Racing more recently.

Beckmann replaced an injured Cem Bölükbasi for Charouz at round three in Imola before filling in for a suspended Amaury Cordeel at VAR in Silverstone.

His most recent stint at the Dutch team came in the last two rounds in Le Castellet and Budapest where he filled in for Hughes who had contracted COVID-19.