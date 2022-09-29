Alpine’s Pat Fry: “We are bringing an entire new floor to both cars this weekend”￼

With the battle for fourth-place in the Constructors’ Standings heating up between BWT Alpine F1 Team and McLaren F1 Team, the Chief Technical Officer of Alpine, Pat Fry, has confirmed the team will be delivering a new upgrade package to the A522 this weekend.

At the beginning of the summer break, Alpine held just a four-point advantage over their closest rivals in the Constructors’ Standings but after a successful triple header for the team which saw Fernando Alonso secure a fifth-place finish at Spa, Alpine now hold an eighteen-point advantage over McLaren.

With the Enstone-based team determined as ever to secure fourth-place in the Constructors’, Fry has confirmed that the A522 will have a completely new floor this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix, with the team believing it will provide a step up in regard to performance.

“We are bringing an entire new floor to both cars this weekend, which will also carry over to Japan for the next race. Visually, on the surface, it’s not much different to the previous version as most of the developments are underneath. It should bring a reasonable step in performance, though. At recent races, we’ve managed to bring a strong set of developments to the car, and they’ve all worked as expected.“

Fry would also state that Alpine would not be stopping the production line just yet in regard to updating the A522 this season but did reveal the team would be using the United States Grand Prix at the end of October as a date to start shifting their focus to their 2023 challenger.

“We have some more upgrades to bring this season before we begin to wind down by Austin at the end of October. Everyone at Enstone has worked exceptionally well on meeting targets for developments, so credit to everyone involved for their hard work.”

The Marina Bay Circuit will see it’s first FIA Formula 1 World Championship action in three years this weekend and Fry is looking forward to the challenges that the streets of Singapore will provide the team across the weekend.

“It’s great that we are going back to Singapore for the first time since 2019. Since its introduction onto the calendar, it’s always been a good event with the characteristics of the track bringing excitement to both Qualifying and the Race.“