Helmut Marko Responds to Latest Daniel Ricciardo Rumours

Dr. Helmet Marko has responded to rumours that Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced with Liam Lawson before the next round of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Publications have been reporting over the past few days that Ricciardo was risk of a mid-season swap, with the Australian failing to find form compared to teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Ricciardo’s performance at the Miami Grand Prix was much improved though, and continues a positive trend since a change of chassis ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The 8 time race winner has been closer to his teammate since the Japanese Grand Prix, and has out qualified him in 3 of the past 4 qualifying events. A fourth place finish in the Miami Sprint, which saw an incredible defensive performance holding off quicker cars, including Carlos Sainz Jr. showed Ricciardo still has plenty to offer in Formula 1.

The recent rumours have tipped Lawson to replace Ricciardo for next weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Oracle Red Bull Racing junior driver stood in for Ricciardo last season for multiple races after the Australian broke his wrist, putting in a number of impressive performances but influential team advisor Marko has hit back at the reports.

“The rumours that Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson at Imola are nonsense. Liam’s manager from New Zealand was there, apparently he has certain dreams and they are made known through some media – including from New Zealand.

“Nothing at all is planned in Imola.”