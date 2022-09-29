Fernando Alonso: “We hope to be back to our usual competitive level in Singapore”￼

After a rare disappointing showing for the BWT Alpine F1 Team in the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season in Monza, Fernando Alonso is looking for his team to return to its usual form at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Alonso had scored an impressive fifth and sixth place finishes in Spa and Zandvoort respectively, before a water pressure failure at the Italian Grand Prix saw the Spaniard end the triple header on a low point.

At the beginning of the triple header, Alpine’s lead over McLaren F1 Team for fourth-place in the Constructors’ Standings stood at just four points, but after a run of good results in Spa and Zandvoort, their lead now sits at eighteen points.

The Italian Grand Prix marked just the fifth time that Alonso has failed to finish inside a points paying position. Alonso has spoken on how the team has spent the last two weeks attempting to understand their shortcomings in Monza.

“It was an intense few weeks on the road in Europe and we’ve been glad for the reset before the final flyaway races of the season. We came away from the triple header with 18 points, scored in Spa and Zandvoort. We had two strong races there and the car was performing well.

“Unfortunately, we had to retire the car in Italy where we were hoping to make it an eleventh points finish in a row. The car didn’t feel as strong in Monza as it did the previous two weekends, so we’ve looked into this to try and understand why.“

With the team looking to further extend their lead over McLaren in the Constructors’ Standings, Alonso confirmed that there would be a new upgrade package on the A522 this weekend and he is eager to see how it will perform around the streets of Singapore.

“We hope to be back to our usual competitive level in Singapore. The whole team have been working hard on a new upgrade package for this race, so I’m excited to see what it produces.”

Esteban Ocon: “It is great to go back to Singapore”

Esteban Ocon has spoken on his excitement to be returning to the Marina Bay Circuit for the first time since 2018. The Frenchman’s race would come to an abrupt end in 2018 as an opening lap collision with his team-mate at the time, Sergio Pérez, would see Ocon heading back to the paddock early.

Now four years later, Ocon returns to Singapore in a fine vein of form with seven points finishes in his last nine races, sitting eighth in the Drivers’ Standings.

After securing finishes inside the points at both Spa and Zandvoort, Ocon would narrowly miss out on another finish inside the points-paying positions, finishing eleventh at the Italian Grand Prix.

Overjoyed with excitement to once again be racing around the streets of Singapore, Ocon has described the Singapore Grand Prix as a ‘highlight’ of his season.

“First of all, it is great to go back to Singapore, always a highlight of our season. In terms of racing, the Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the most physically demanding, which is why a good preparation is important. The track itself is tight and twisty and when you add high heat and humidity, it becomes a stern test for both car and driver. I’d say the general set-up lies somewhat in between Monaco and Hungary when good downforce is key.

“The city has a great atmosphere and racing at night is always special. It will be good to race there again and hopefully we can perform well as a team and give the fans a good show.”