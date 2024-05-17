Formula 1

2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Leclerc Leads Second Practice, Tsunoda Impressive Again

Charles Leclerc finished Free Practice Two top of the timesheets, ahead of Oscar Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda. The Scuderia Ferrari led the way in Free Practice One earlier in the day, as he aims for his first victory of the season.

Oracle Red Bull Racing were once again struggling for pace, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez down in seventh and eighth by the end of the session. It wasn’t just a poor qualifying run for the Red Bull pair either, they lacked pace in the long runs compared to others around them too. It was a good day for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, as they continued to look better than what we’ve seen in recent weeks, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth and George Russell in fifth.

Carlos Sainz Jr. didn’t quite have the pace of his teammate and ended the day down in sixth. Nico Hülkenberg enjoyed an impressive session ending in ninth, with Fernando Alonso rounding out the top ten. 

Daniel Ricciardo just missed out on the top ten, finishing eleventh but once again the Australian was quite far back from his teammate in the qualifying simulation runs although he more than matched him on the longer race runs. 

Photo: Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Lando Norris didn’t get a soft tyre run in, so could only finish twelfth by the end of the session. Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth respectively, while Valtteri Bottas was the lead Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber car. 

Kevin Magnussen, who goes into the weekend on 10 penalty points and just two away from a ban, was down in seventeenth ahead of Alex Albon, Zhou Guanyu and Logan Sargeant.

POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
116Charles LeclercFERRARI1:15.90629
281Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES1:16.098+0.192s30
322Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT1:16.286+0.380s32
444Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:16.297+0.391s29
563George RussellMERCEDES1:16.311+0.405s32
655Carlos SainzFERRARI1:16.423+0.517s30
71Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:16.447+0.541s23
811Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:16.552+0.646s25
927Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI1:16.826+0.920s28
1014Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:16.838+0.932s29
113Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT1:16.967+1.061s32
124Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES1:16.980+1.074s30
1318Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:16.991+1.085s26
1431Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT1:17.008+1.102s31
1510Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT1:17.064+1.158s32
1677Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI1:17.088+1.182s28
1720Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:17.129+1.223s32
1823Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:17.135+1.229s23
1924Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI1:17.606+1.700s28
202Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:17.848+1.942s22
