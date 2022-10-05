Cadillac Racing Reveals 2023 FIA WEC Driver Line-Up for Hypercar Bow

Cadillac Racing, in conjunction with Chip Ganassi Racing, has revealed its driver line-up for the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season, where they will compete for the first time in the Hypercar category.

Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, two of Chip Ganassi Racing’s (CGR) drivers in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, will race in WEC in 2023, alongside another former CGR driver, Richard Westbrook.

The three drivers will compete in the whole seven-race season, which will see the return to Portimão in Portugal and the one hundredth centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, on board the all-new Cadillac V-LMDh, as well as the opening race of the IMSA season, the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Bamber, the 2019 IMSA GTLM Champion and a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, says he is eager to be in contention for race victories in 2023, particularly at the Circuit de la Sarthe in June.

“The World Endurance Championships gives us the opportunity to race at the world’s biggest race, which is Le Mans, the crown jewel of sports car racing,” said Bamber.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win it before and it’s obviously a huge goal for Cadillac and everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing. To have that goal in sight is really exciting.”

Lynn, who has made a full-time transition into endurance racing after racing in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship as recently as 2021, says he and Bamber have proven to have worked well together, and he cannot wait for that partnership to continue into 2023.

“I think Earl and I work well together because we’re very close but also because we challenge each other,” said Lynn. “Whether it’s on our driving, on the setup of the car, we push and ask a lot of each other, but at the same time, there’s a lot of respect.

“In a way, there’s a little bit of brotherly love which is great, and I think it’s needed in a successful sports car team. We’re thrilled to have Richard come on board and to continue growing a winning program.”

Westbrook, a class winner at Daytona with CGR in 2018, has welcomed his return to the team for 2023, and he is looking forward to the challenge of racing in the Hypercar class for the first time.

“After four really good years at Chip Ganassi Racing, I’ve got so many friends there and I’ve always dreamt to come back one day,” said Westbrook. “It just worked so well between 2016 and 2019, and I’m delighted we found a route to come together again.

“I can’t wait, it’s an exciting era in sports car racing right now and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Rory Harvey, the Vice President of Global Cadillac, says it was important to bring together a world class team of drivers in its return to the World Endurance Championship, and in Bamber, Lynn and Westbrook, they have done just that.

“We look forward to new challenges by entering the V-LMDh in the World Endurance Championship,” said Harvey. “Bringing together a world-class team of drivers is paramount to our success next year and Cadillac Racing has accomplished that.”