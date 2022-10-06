Max Verstappen: “Perfect weekend” Needed to Win World Championship at Suzuka

It’s take two for Max Verstappen at this weekend’s returning Japanese Grand Prix, as the championship leader will be hoping for much better luck at trying to become a double World Champion this weekend than he had at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Singapore ended up being an off weekend for the Dutchman, mainy through the fault of his team after he wasn’t fuelled to the right capacity to complete his final lap in Qualifying Three.

Following on from his seventh place finish at the Marina Bay Circuit, the championship moves on to a venue much closer to the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver’s heart, the Suzuka International Racing Course. Verstappen made his Formula 1 debut at the circuit back in 2014, where he drove in Free Practice One for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

A lot has changed since then, the biggest one being that he’s on the verge of becoming a two-time World Champion. To do so this weekend, Verstappen needs to outscore Charles Leclerc by six points and his team-mate by eight, otherwise it’ll go to the United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen “can’t wait” to finally get back onto “Suzuka again”, and is aiming to “build throughout” the weekend.

“We’re finally back in Japan after what feels like a long time, I can’t wait to race in Suzuka again. I love being in Japan and I have a lot of good memories here, the food is great and the fans are very special, they are very kind and polite.

“We have another chance to win the Drivers Championship, we have to have a perfect weekend but it could be possible, we’ll give it our all. The track is very old school, there’s a lot of fast corners and you have to build throughout each session. Let’s see what the weather will do as I hear there is rain incoming so that might spice things up a little bit.”

“If you make a mistake things can go wrong” – Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez will be hoping to build on his victory last weekend in Singapore and at least claim a podium this weekend in Japan, with the Mexican having “never been on the podium” at the Japanese circuit before.

If the Red Bull driver can produce the same sort of performance this weekend that he managed last weekend, then Pérez will find himself right amongst the fight for not only the podium but also the victory. He is now just two points behind Leclerc in the fight for second in the Drivers’ Championship, something he’ll be wanting to achieve following a bout of criticism prior to Singapore.

Ahead of the weekend, Pérez hailed Suzuka has “super special” and is targeting a good result for the “fans” and for Honda, given that they’ve signed a “new agreement” with the Austrians that’ll see the Honda logo back on the RB18.

“Suzaka is such a unique circuit, the track is super special, especially the first sector and it is certainly one of the best in the world. You have to be really precise basically all the way to turn 11 to get a good lap, if you push too much or overhit it then you’re very compromised. The level of risk you have to be willing to take is very high, there is no runoff area so if you make a mistake things can go wrong very quickly.

“It’s a great combination to have in a circuit. Unfortunately, I have never been on the podium in Suzaka so it would be great to be there this Sunday. For me the best memories in Japan are of the fans, so I would love to be deliver for them and Honda this weekend.”