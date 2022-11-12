Enzo Fittipaldi to Join Red Bull Junior Team and Race in Formula 2 with Carlin in 2023

Enzo Fittipaldi has joined the Red Bull Junior Team programme and will race with Carlin in the FIA Formula 2 championship, it was announced on Saturday.

The Brazilian, who used to be a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy before stepping away from that programme at the beginning of 2021, has been competing with the Charouz Racing System team in Formula 2 this year, and despite being in a team not usually noted for fighting at the front, he has secured six podium finishes and sits sixth in the standings heading into the final round of the season.

Fittipaldi revealed that the serious talks began with Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko after impressing during the Hungarian round of the season in July, with the first meeting taking place a few weeks later in Belgium. From there on, talks have been ongoing and during his home event in Brazil, the deal was unveiled.

“I think after my result in Budapest where I got two podiums in the same weekend, we started (talking),” said Fittipaldi to RACER. “I’ve always had a bit of contact since last year with Dr. Helmut Marko and then in Spa this year we had a meeting – so after Budapest – and we were talking and I’m very happy to announce I’m now part of the Red Bull family.

“The junior team is an amazing opportunity for me.”

Fittipaldi hopes the deal with enhance his chances of making the step up into the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in some capacity, with possible free practice outings possible with either Oracle Red Bull Racing or Scuderia AlphaTauri as soon as next season.

“It’s difficult to say now – I still have to do a really good job in Abu Dhabi,” added Fittipaldi. “I’m fighting for third in the championship in Formula 2, I have the race next week so it’s really important I do a good job there, so the goal is to finish top three this year.

“Let’s just say Abu Dhabi is very important for me. It’s very important that I do a good job there. We’ll see what comes after.

“For sure, being part of a (Formula 1) team for me has always been a dream, especially Red Bull – the championship-winning team, the best team in Formula 1 – it’s a dream for me. So all I can do is thank Dr. Helmut Marko, Red Bull, (team principal) Christian Horner – it’s an unbelievable opportunity. Now is the time to work, work hard, and keep pushing.”

Dr. Marko says Red Bull have been impressed by the way Fittipaldi has performed in Formula 2 this year with a team that is not renowned for being a frontrunner, and he will switch to Carlin next year to further build on his impressive start.

“That he performed in a midfield team, I would say,” Marko is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “He was always there on the top.

“I think he had his ups and downs. And now he knows there’s a chance. He will be with Carlin, which is a top team. And he’s a character.

“We’ll look at how he’s performing. Like always, with results.”