FIA Formula 2 Unveils Fourteen-Round, Twenty-Eight Race Schedule for 2023 Season

The FIA Formula 2 championship has unveiled its schedule for the 2023 season, and like in 2022, it will see fourteen events, all in support of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The Circuit Paul Ricard in France has dropped off the schedule – Formula 1 also is not racing there next season – and it’s place on the calendar has been taken by the championships first-ever visit to Australia.

The championship begins with a trip to the Bahrain International Circuit on 3-5 March 2023, before heading to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia two weeks later. Two weeks after that comes the inaugural trip to Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia.

The Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan hosts the fourth round at the end of April before a trip to the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari across the weekend of 19-21 May, the first of a triple header that also includes visits to Monte Carlo and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The Red Bull Ring in Austria will host round eight across the weekend of 30 June-2 July, a week before they head to Silverstone for the British leg of the championship, before another double header takes Formula 2 into the summer break with visits to the Hungaroring and Spa-Francorchamps.

Post-summer break will see the Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands host round twelve, a week before the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy, before a two-month break ahead of the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

“We are pleased to confirm the Formula 2 calendar for 2023 and look forward to another exciting season where the drivers will battle it out for the title and the chance to reach the highest level of motorsport,” said Stefano Domenicali, the President and CEO of Formula 1.

“The Championship continues to play a hugely important role in nurturing the talent of the future and we are excited to see the next generation of F1 stars take to the track at 14 rounds of the 2023 season, visiting fan-favourite circuits and also travelling to the iconic Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne for the first time.”

Bruno Michel, the CEO of Formula 2, says there are plenty of venues that have shown an interest of hosting Formula 2, but in the interest of cost saving, they have maintained a fourteen-round, twenty-eight race championship.

“The 2023 F2 calendar will have 14 rounds, the same amount as the current one,” said Michel. “In 2022, we’ve enjoyed more action than ever, with a total of 28 races, and we wanted to keep this for next season.

“The good thing is that there are a lot of tracks who would love to add F2 to their race weekend programme, but we always keep in mind the costs related to more racing. So, we have decided to limit the number of rounds to 14 again for 2023, and we will keep helping the teams to ensure their budgets remain at a proper level.

“As announced previously, we have added Melbourne to the calendar, a fantastic venue both for our teams and drivers, but also for everyone watching and enjoying F2. It will be very interesting to see our cars battling on those streets.”

2023 FIA Formula 2 Calendar