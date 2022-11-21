Frederik Vesti Reunites with Prema Racing for Sophomore Formula 2 Campaign in 2023

Frederick Vesti will remain in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2023 but will move back to the Prema Racing outfit he compete in both the Formula Regional European Championship and the FIA Formula 3 championship.

The Danish driver, the champion of the Formula Regional European Championship with Prema in 2019, won three races with the Italian team as he stepped up to Formula 3 the following year, but he switched to ART Grand Prix for his second season in Formula 3 and for his first year in Formula 2.

Vesti, a Mercedes-Benz Junior who will have his first taste of FIA Formula 1 World Championship machinery this week as he tests for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, is thrilled to be back with Prema and is looking to fight for the title in his second season in Formula 2.

“To join Prema Racing for the 2023 Formula 2 season is great news for me,” said Vesti. “I have known Prema since 2019 when we won the Formula Regional European Championship together.

“Prema is an amazing place to be at and in my opinion, gives me the best opportunity to fight for the F2 title in 2023! I have big dreams and Prema is the team I believe that I can achieve those dreams with.

“There is no doubt that 2023 F2 is going to be incredibly close, but I will give my everything to be fast and consistent throughout the season.”

Rene Rosin, the Team Principal at Prema Racing, is delighted that Vesti has returned to the team, and he will form an all-new line-up in Formula 2 next season alongside Formula 3 graduate Ollie Bearman.

And Rosin believes Vesti will be a championship contender in 2023, and the team will be doing everything they can to support him achieve this target.

“We are delighted to welcome Frederik back,” said Rosin. “He is a quick and hard-working driver, which we already had the chance to appreciate in 2019 and 2020.

“We are obviously looking forward to joining forces again and seeing what we will be able to achieve together next season. With his skills and the experience he has matured, we expect him to be a contender and we are determined to support him the best way we can.”