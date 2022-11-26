Kush Maini Completes Campos Racing’s Driver Line-up for 2023 Formula 2 Season

Kush Maini will follow in the footsteps of his older brother Arjun Maini by racing in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2023, the Indian racer joining Campos Racing.

Maini’s arrival means Campos’ line-up for next season is now complete, the Spanish outfit having already confirmed Ralph Boschung will remain with them for another season.

The twenty-two-year-old will step up from FIA Formula 3, where he raced with MP Motorsport in 2022, with Maini securing a solitary podium finish in Hungary amid a handful of top ten finishes. However, he is excited by the challenge of racing in Formula 2 for the first time next season.

“Super happy to be joining Campos Racing team!” expressed Maini. “I’ve spent sometime with the team at their workshop and really enjoyed the atmosphere and the professionalism, looking forward to the 3 day test at Abu Dhabi to officially start our relationship together!

“I would like to thank Mumbai Falcons, Omega Seiki Mobility and JK Racing for all their support.”

Adrián Campos, the Team Principal at Campos Racing, says Maini has shown himself to be a ‘very committed’ driver during his racing in recent years, and he is hoping the Indian can have a strong rookie campaign in 2023.

“On behalf of Campos Racing, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Kush (Maini),” he said. “He is a very committed, professional racing driver with a great work capacity, so we expect he will be able to complete a strong rookie season next year.

“He carried out some strong performances in FIA Formula 3 this season and hopefully he will make further improvements in the ultra-competitive FIA F2 Championship.”