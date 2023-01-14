WRC2

2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo: Gregoire Munster – “We want to start our campaign on a good footing”

Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

After winning the WRC2 season-finale in Rally Japan last season which became the first win for Gregoire Munster at the international level, the Luxembourg native has now signed up for a new factory-backed WRC2 outing as he joins the M-Sport Ford WRT crew for 2023 with start at Rallye Monte-Carlo next weekend.

It´s not only WRC2 the 24-year-old will do this season, the youngster who comes from the highly respected Munster rally family will also join the FIA Junior World Rally Championship which starts in Rally Sweden next month.

Munster made his first appearance in WRC with Monte-Carlo in 2019 and he has since then made two more appearances in the world-famous rally, with a best finish of fifth in class last season. Last year he also took third overall in the 2022 WRC2 Junior class.

He has run a privately entered Hyundai i20 N Rally2 fielded by his dad´s team BMA now for two seasons but now he will be swapping over to a Ford Fiesta Rally2 (and Ford Fiesta Rally3 in JWRC).

“We’re looking forward to going to Monte Carlo for the first time with a car prepared by M-Sport. We’ve done the rally a few times in the past so we have some experience there, but I don’t think it would be realistic to say we will aim straight for a big result. We will just try to get familiar with the car, be consistent throughout the weekend and see where we end up. We want to start our campaign on a good footing.” Munster said.

