2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo: Jourdan Serderidis – "It's not only the most beautiful event on the calendar but the most challenging as well"

The Greek gentleman driver Jourdan Serderidis will not be entered in the main M-Sport Ford WRT factory team for Rallye Monte-Carlo, but he will become the first privateer entry in the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season as he will be renting a Ford Puma Rally1 from the team.

Serderidis has made some appearances for the team throughout the years, he started in 2018 when he rented a Ford Fiesta WRC for Rallye Deutschland and Rally Australia, where he finished 18th and 10th respectively.

Last season he became the first privateer to use a Rally1-spec car when he rented a Puma for Safari Rally Kenya and at the same time he took his career-best finish of seventh overall, he made another two appearances throughout the season in Acropolis Rally Greece and RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurad.

“Starting the WRC season with a Puma Rally1, with M-Sport at Monte-Carlo is first a privilege but also a major challenge. Considering the level of competition and the tricky snow and ice conditions,” Serderidis said.

I will be more than happy to be in the top 20 of this fantastic rally. It’s not only the most beautiful event on the calendar but the most challenging as well. We had a good test in snowy conditions yesterday, so I believe we are ready for the fun!”

