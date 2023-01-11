FIA WEC

Bumper entry in the Hypercar class as FIA WEC announces the 2023 entry list

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Le Mans 24 Hours

The FIA World Endurance Championship has revealed its entry list for the 2023 season today, with 38 entries spread out in the now three classes, as the GTE Pro was withdrawn after last year.

In the headline Hypercar class, there are a total of 13 cars that have made the full-time entry for the season. The defending champions Toyota Gazoo Racing will field the usual number #7 and #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid entries with the unchanged line-up including the drivers´ champions Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, and Sebastien Buemi in the #8 car.

The two Toyotas are joined by the two Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 #93 and #94 entries and the #708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 entry, these five cars do remain from last season but for the 2023 season, they are joined by three new manufacturers, Cadillac Racing with the #2 Cadillac V-LMDh, Ferrari AF Corsa with #50 and #51 Ferrari 499P and Porsche Penske Motorsport with #5 and #6 Porsche 963.

Credit: Cadillac Racing

Besides the factory teams, Porsche also became the first manufacturer to sell LMDh cars for customer teams where two familiar names are being seen from the lower classes taking a step up. The LMP2 team Hertz Team JOTA is fielding the #38 Porsche 963 while GTE AM regulars Proton Competition is fielding the #99 Porsche 963.

After being denied an entry last season due to ByKolles using the revived Vanwall name with permission, the team is now seen on the list as the Floyd Vanwall Racing Team and will be making their debut with the #4 Vanwall Vandervell 680 LMH car this season instead while also the revived Isotta Fraschini was not granted a full-time entry with the Tipo 6 LMH-C car but aiming to make the debut later this season.

Credit: Le Mans 24 Hours

Over at the LMP2 class, there are 11 Oreca 07-Gibson cars entered for this season with the two Team WRT entries, the two United Autosports, and Prema Racing fielding two for this season while JOTA will be only running a single entry this season. Last season Alpine Elf Team raced in the Hypercar class with the grandfather Alpine A480 LMP1 car but this season they are stepping down to LMP2 with two re-branded Alpine A470-Gibson.

After the GTE Pro got defuncted last year, this year´s GTE AM sees a record entry of 14 cars. Team Project 1, Dempsey-Proton and Proton Competition will only field be fielding a single-entry Porsche 911 RSR-19 each Iron Lynx and their all-female Iron Dames team have switched from Ferrari to Porsche for this year. AF Corsa will field three Ferrari 488 GTE entries, D´Station Racing and NorthWest AMR will field an Aston Martin Vantage each, and Corvette Racing a single Corvette C8.R.

The 2023 WEC season will start with the annual Prologue at Sebring International Raceway on 11/12 March before the actual race season starts with 1000 Miles of Sebring the following weekend on 17 March.

Credit: Le Mans 24 Hours

2023 FIA World Endurance Championship full-season entry list.

NumberCountryTeamCarDriversCountryClass
#2USACadillac RacingCadillac V-LMDhEarl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook		New Zealand
Great Britain
Great Britain		Hypercar
#4AustriaFloyd Vanwall Racing TeamVanwall Vandervell 680Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Jacques Villeneuve		France
Argentine
Canada		Hypercar
#5GermanyPorsche Penske MotorsportPorsche 963Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frederic Makowiecki		USA
Denmark
France		Hypercar
#6GermanyPorsche Penske MotorsportPorsche 963Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor		France
Germany
Belgium		Hypercar
#7JapanToyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR010 HybridMike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez		Great Britain
Japan
Argentine		Hypercar
#8JapanToyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR010 HybridSebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		Switzerland
New Zealand
Japan		Hypercar
#38*Great BritainHertz Team JOTAPorsche 963Yifei Ye
TBA
TBA		China
TBA
TBA		Hypercar
#50ItalyFerrari AF CorsaFerrari 499PAntonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		Italy
Spain
Denmark		Hypercar
#51ItalyFerrari AF CorsaFerrari 499PAlessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi		Italy
Great Britain
Italy		Hypercar
#93FrancePeugeot TotalenergiesPeugeot 9X8Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne		Great Britain
Denmark
France		Hypercar
#94FrancePeugeot TotalenergiesPeugeot 9X8Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Muller		France
USA
Switzerland		Hypercar
#99*GermanyProton CompetitionPorsche 963Gianmaria Bruni
TBA
TBA		Italy
TBA
TBA		Hypercar
#708USAGlickenhaus RacingGlickenhaus 007Romain Dumas
TBA
TBA		France
TBA
TBA		Hypercar
#9ItalyPrema RacingOreca 07-GibsonJuan Manuel Correa
TBA
TBA		USA
TBA
TBA		LMP2
#10Great BritainVector SportOreca 07-GibsonRyan Cullen
TBA
TBA		Ireland
TBA
TBA		LMP2
#22USAUnited AutosportsOreca 07-GibsonPhil Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
TBA		USA
Portugal
TBA		LMP2
#23USAUnited AutosportsOreca 07-GibsonOliver Jarvis
Tom Blomqvist
Josh Pierson		Great Britain
Great Britain
USA		LMP2
#28Great BritainJOTAOreca 07-GibsonDavid Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen		Denmark
Brazil
Denmark		LMP2
#31BelgiumTeam WRTOreca 07-GibsonSean Gelael
TBA
TBA		Monaco
TBA
TBA		LMP2
#34PolandInter Europol CompetitionOreca 07-GibsonJakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
TBA		Poland
Switzerland
TBA		LMP2
#35FranceAlpine Elf TeamAlpine A470-GibsonMatthieu Vaxiviere
TBA
TBA		France
TBA
TBA		LMP2
#36FranceAlpine Elf TeamAlpine A470-GibsonAndre Negrao
TBA
TBA		Brazil
TBA
TBA		LMP2
#41BelgiumTeam WRTOreca 07-GibsonRui Andrade
TBA
TBA		Portugal
TBA
TBA		LMP2
#63ItalyPrema RacingOreca 07-GibsonDoriane Pin
TBA
TBA		France
TBA
TBA		LMP2
#21ItalyAF CorsaFerrari 488 GTEStefano Costantini
Simon Mann
Ulysse de Pauw		Italy
USA
Belgium		GTE AM
#25OmanORT by TFAston Martin VantageAhmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood		Oman
USA
Ireland		GTE AM
#33USACorvette RacingCorvette C8.RBen Keating
Nicky Catsburg
TBA		USA
Netherlands
TBA		GTE AM
#54ItalyAF CorsaFerrari 488 GTEThomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
TBA		Switzerland
Italy
TBA		GTE AM
#56GermanyProject 1 – AO
Porsche 911 RSR-19		PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeanette
TBA		USA
USA
TBA		GTE AM
#57SwitzerlandKessel RacingFerrari 488 GTETakeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra		Japan
USA
Brazil		GTE AM
#60ItalyIron LynxPorsche 911 RSR-19Claudio Schiavoni
TBA
TBA		Italy
TBA
TBA		GTE AM
#77GermanyDempsey-Proton RacingPorsche 911 RSR-19Christian Ried
TBA
TBA		Germany
TBA
TBA		GTE AM
#83ItalyRichard Mille AF CorseFerrari 488 GTELuis Perez Companc
TBA
TBA		Argentine
TBA
TBA		GTE AM
#85ItalyIron DamesPorsche 911 RSR-19Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting		Switzerland
Belgium
Denmark		GTE AM
#86Great BritainGR RacingPorsche 911 RSR-19Michael Wainwright
TBA
TBA		Great Britain
TBA
TBA		GTE AM
#88GermanyProton CompetitionPorsche 911 RSR-19Harry Tincknell
TBA
TBA		Great Britain
TBA
TBA		GTE AM
#98Great BritainNorthWest AMRAston Martin VantagePaul Dalla Lana
TBA
TBA		Canada
TBA
TBA		GTE AM
#777JapanD’station RacingAston Martin VantageSatoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Casper Stevenson		Japan
Japan
Great Britain		GTE AM
* = will not race in Sebring
Share
Avatar photo
942 posts

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA WECFormula 1

Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi joins JOTA for LMP2 in WEC

By
1 Mins read
Haas F1 Team reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi has signed a contract with JOTA for the 2023 season in LMP2
24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Ferrari end 2022 with two-day 499P test session at Vallelunga

By
1 Mins read
Ferrari hit the 16,000 kilometre mark for 2022 testing of the new Ferrari 499P which will be taking on the FIA WEC in 2023.
FIA WEC

Mike Conway: “It would be great to go into the winter on the back of a victory”

By
2 Mins read
The #7 Toyota of Mike Conway, José María López and Kamui Kobayashi are looking to end their 2022 season on a high with victory this weekend in Bahrain.