Bumper entry in the Hypercar class as FIA WEC announces the 2023 entry list

The FIA World Endurance Championship has revealed its entry list for the 2023 season today, with 38 entries spread out in the now three classes, as the GTE Pro was withdrawn after last year.

In the headline Hypercar class, there are a total of 13 cars that have made the full-time entry for the season. The defending champions Toyota Gazoo Racing will field the usual number #7 and #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid entries with the unchanged line-up including the drivers´ champions Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, and Sebastien Buemi in the #8 car.

The two Toyotas are joined by the two Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 #93 and #94 entries and the #708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 entry, these five cars do remain from last season but for the 2023 season, they are joined by three new manufacturers, Cadillac Racing with the #2 Cadillac V-LMDh, Ferrari AF Corsa with #50 and #51 Ferrari 499P and Porsche Penske Motorsport with #5 and #6 Porsche 963.

Credit: Cadillac Racing

Besides the factory teams, Porsche also became the first manufacturer to sell LMDh cars for customer teams where two familiar names are being seen from the lower classes taking a step up. The LMP2 team Hertz Team JOTA is fielding the #38 Porsche 963 while GTE AM regulars Proton Competition is fielding the #99 Porsche 963.

After being denied an entry last season due to ByKolles using the revived Vanwall name with permission, the team is now seen on the list as the Floyd Vanwall Racing Team and will be making their debut with the #4 Vanwall Vandervell 680 LMH car this season instead while also the revived Isotta Fraschini was not granted a full-time entry with the Tipo 6 LMH-C car but aiming to make the debut later this season.

Credit: Le Mans 24 Hours

Over at the LMP2 class, there are 11 Oreca 07-Gibson cars entered for this season with the two Team WRT entries, the two United Autosports, and Prema Racing fielding two for this season while JOTA will be only running a single entry this season. Last season Alpine Elf Team raced in the Hypercar class with the grandfather Alpine A480 LMP1 car but this season they are stepping down to LMP2 with two re-branded Alpine A470-Gibson.

After the GTE Pro got defuncted last year, this year´s GTE AM sees a record entry of 14 cars. Team Project 1, Dempsey-Proton and Proton Competition will only field be fielding a single-entry Porsche 911 RSR-19 each Iron Lynx and their all-female Iron Dames team have switched from Ferrari to Porsche for this year. AF Corsa will field three Ferrari 488 GTE entries, D´Station Racing and NorthWest AMR will field an Aston Martin Vantage each, and Corvette Racing a single Corvette C8.R.

The 2023 WEC season will start with the annual Prologue at Sebring International Raceway on 11/12 March before the actual race season starts with 1000 Miles of Sebring the following weekend on 17 March.

Credit: Le Mans 24 Hours

2023 FIA World Endurance Championship full-season entry list.