Bumper entry in the Hypercar class as FIA WEC announces the 2023 entry list

The FIA World Endurance Championship has revealed its entry list for the 2023 season today, with 38 entries spread out in the now three classes, as the GTE Pro was withdrawn after last year.
In the headline Hypercar class, there are a total of 13 cars that have made the full-time entry for the season. The defending champions Toyota Gazoo Racing will field the usual number #7 and #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid entries with the unchanged line-up including the drivers´ champions Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, and Sebastien Buemi in the #8 car.
The two Toyotas are joined by the two Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 #93 and #94 entries and the #708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 entry, these five cars do remain from last season but for the 2023 season, they are joined by three new manufacturers, Cadillac Racing with the #2 Cadillac V-LMDh, Ferrari AF Corsa with #50 and #51 Ferrari 499P and Porsche Penske Motorsport with #5 and #6 Porsche 963.
Besides the factory teams, Porsche also became the first manufacturer to sell LMDh cars for customer teams where two familiar names are being seen from the lower classes taking a step up. The LMP2 team Hertz Team JOTA is fielding the #38 Porsche 963 while GTE AM regulars Proton Competition is fielding the #99 Porsche 963.
After being denied an entry last season due to ByKolles using the revived Vanwall name with permission, the team is now seen on the list as the Floyd Vanwall Racing Team and will be making their debut with the #4 Vanwall Vandervell 680 LMH car this season instead while also the revived Isotta Fraschini was not granted a full-time entry with the Tipo 6 LMH-C car but aiming to make the debut later this season.
Over at the LMP2 class, there are 11 Oreca 07-Gibson cars entered for this season with the two Team WRT entries, the two United Autosports, and Prema Racing fielding two for this season while JOTA will be only running a single entry this season. Last season Alpine Elf Team raced in the Hypercar class with the grandfather Alpine A480 LMP1 car but this season they are stepping down to LMP2 with two re-branded Alpine A470-Gibson.
After the GTE Pro got defuncted last year, this year´s GTE AM sees a record entry of 14 cars. Team Project 1, Dempsey-Proton and Proton Competition will only field be fielding a single-entry Porsche 911 RSR-19 each Iron Lynx and their all-female Iron Dames team have switched from Ferrari to Porsche for this year. AF Corsa will field three Ferrari 488 GTE entries, D´Station Racing and NorthWest AMR will field an Aston Martin Vantage each, and Corvette Racing a single Corvette C8.R.
The 2023 WEC season will start with the annual Prologue at Sebring International Raceway on 11/12 March before the actual race season starts with 1000 Miles of Sebring the following weekend on 17 March.
2023 FIA World Endurance Championship full-season entry list.
|Number
|Country
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|Country
|Class
|#2
|USA
|Cadillac Racing
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|New Zealand
Great Britain
Great Britain
|Hypercar
|#4
|Austria
|Floyd Vanwall Racing Team
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Jacques Villeneuve
|France
Argentine
Canada
|Hypercar
|#5
|Germany
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frederic Makowiecki
|USA
Denmark
France
|Hypercar
|#6
|Germany
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|France
Germany
Belgium
|Hypercar
|#7
|Japan
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 Hybrid
|Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Great Britain
Japan
Argentine
|Hypercar
|#8
|Japan
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 Hybrid
|Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Switzerland
New Zealand
Japan
|Hypercar
|#38*
|Great Britain
|Hertz Team JOTA
|Porsche 963
|Yifei Ye
TBA
TBA
|China
TBA
TBA
|Hypercar
|#50
|Italy
|Ferrari AF Corsa
|Ferrari 499P
|Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Italy
Spain
Denmark
|Hypercar
|#51
|Italy
|Ferrari AF Corsa
|Ferrari 499P
|Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Italy
Great Britain
Italy
|Hypercar
|#93
|France
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Great Britain
Denmark
France
|Hypercar
|#94
|France
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Muller
|France
USA
Switzerland
|Hypercar
|#99*
|Germany
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 963
|Gianmaria Bruni
TBA
TBA
|Italy
TBA
TBA
|Hypercar
|#708
|USA
|Glickenhaus Racing
|Glickenhaus 007
|Romain Dumas
TBA
TBA
|France
TBA
TBA
|Hypercar
|#9
|Italy
|Prema Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Juan Manuel Correa
TBA
TBA
|USA
TBA
TBA
|LMP2
|#10
|Great Britain
|Vector Sport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Ryan Cullen
TBA
TBA
|Ireland
TBA
TBA
|LMP2
|#22
|USA
|United Autosports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Phil Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
TBA
|USA
Portugal
TBA
|LMP2
|#23
|USA
|United Autosports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Oliver Jarvis
Tom Blomqvist
Josh Pierson
|Great Britain
Great Britain
USA
|LMP2
|#28
|Great Britain
|JOTA
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|Denmark
Brazil
Denmark
|LMP2
|#31
|Belgium
|Team WRT
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Sean Gelael
TBA
TBA
|Monaco
TBA
TBA
|LMP2
|#34
|Poland
|Inter Europol Competition
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
TBA
|Poland
Switzerland
TBA
|LMP2
|#35
|France
|Alpine Elf Team
|Alpine A470-Gibson
|Matthieu Vaxiviere
TBA
TBA
|France
TBA
TBA
|LMP2
|#36
|France
|Alpine Elf Team
|Alpine A470-Gibson
|Andre Negrao
TBA
TBA
|Brazil
TBA
TBA
|LMP2
|#41
|Belgium
|Team WRT
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Rui Andrade
TBA
TBA
|Portugal
TBA
TBA
|LMP2
|#63
|Italy
|Prema Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Doriane Pin
TBA
TBA
|France
TBA
TBA
|LMP2
|#21
|Italy
|AF Corsa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Stefano Costantini
Simon Mann
Ulysse de Pauw
|Italy
USA
Belgium
|GTE AM
|#25
|Oman
|ORT by TF
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood
|Oman
USA
Ireland
|GTE AM
|#33
|USA
|Corvette Racing
|Corvette C8.R
|Ben Keating
Nicky Catsburg
TBA
|USA
Netherlands
TBA
|GTE AM
|#54
|Italy
|AF Corsa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
TBA
|Switzerland
Italy
TBA
|GTE AM
|#56
|Germany
|Project 1 – AO
Porsche 911 RSR-19
|PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeanette
TBA
|USA
USA
TBA
|GTE AM
|#57
|Switzerland
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra
|Japan
USA
Brazil
|GTE AM
|#60
|Italy
|Iron Lynx
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|Claudio Schiavoni
TBA
TBA
|Italy
TBA
TBA
|GTE AM
|#77
|Germany
|Dempsey-Proton Racing
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|Christian Ried
TBA
TBA
|Germany
TBA
TBA
|GTE AM
|#83
|Italy
|Richard Mille AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Luis Perez Companc
TBA
TBA
|Argentine
TBA
TBA
|GTE AM
|#85
|Italy
|Iron Dames
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
|Switzerland
Belgium
Denmark
|GTE AM
|#86
|Great Britain
|GR Racing
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|Michael Wainwright
TBA
TBA
|Great Britain
TBA
TBA
|GTE AM
|#88
|Germany
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|Harry Tincknell
TBA
TBA
|Great Britain
TBA
TBA
|GTE AM
|#98
|Great Britain
|NorthWest AMR
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Paul Dalla Lana
TBA
TBA
|Canada
TBA
TBA
|GTE AM
|#777
|Japan
|D’station Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Casper Stevenson
|Japan
Japan
Great Britain
|GTE AM