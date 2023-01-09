FIA World Rally Championship

WATCH: Tänak and Loubet tests Ford Puma Rally1 in Monaco

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: M-Sport

The two M-Sport Ford WRT drivers Ott Tänak and Pierre-Louis Loubet have now begun their first pre-event testing ahead of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season-opener in Rallye Monte-Carlo and over this weekend the duo has been spotted testing the Ford Puma Rally1 around the mountains west of the town of Gap in Monaco.

On Saturday, M-Sport become the first manufacturer out of the three to carry out tests ahead of the first round of the season and there are only 10 days left until the cars are on the start line ready to launch away on the annual first stage at La Bollène-Vésubie / Col de Turini 1 starting on Thursday evening.

Tänak, who left Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT at the end of last year, shared the seat with Loubet on the first testing day and it was also the first time Tänak was seen driving the Puma Rally1 in the public outside of M-Sport´s testing area in Cumbria, United Kingdom.

According to some reports coming from fans watching, the testing went smoothly and without problems. Loubet was the first to have a go and later Tänak took over until the evening. Yesterday (Sunday) it was Loubet´s turn to do a full day of testing before Tänak continues with it today (Monday).

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Avatar photo
936 posts

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Bertelli is the first privateer to rent GR Yaris Rally1, for Rally Sweden

By
1 Mins read
Lorenzo Bertelli becomes the first privateer to rent a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 & he will race the car in Rally Sweden
FIA World Rally Championship

FIA and WRC Promoter to withdraw #43 from 2023

By
1 Mins read
Following the tragic death of Ken Block, FIA and WRC Promoter have now agreed to withdraw race car number #43 from the 2023 rally season.
FIA World Rally Championship

29 Rally1 cars manufactured in first season

By
1 Mins read
A total of 29 Rally1 cars were produced by the three manufacturers in WRC during the 2022 season.