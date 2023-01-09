WATCH: Tänak and Loubet tests Ford Puma Rally1 in Monaco

The two M-Sport Ford WRT drivers Ott Tänak and Pierre-Louis Loubet have now begun their first pre-event testing ahead of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season-opener in Rallye Monte-Carlo and over this weekend the duo has been spotted testing the Ford Puma Rally1 around the mountains west of the town of Gap in Monaco.

On Saturday, M-Sport become the first manufacturer out of the three to carry out tests ahead of the first round of the season and there are only 10 days left until the cars are on the start line ready to launch away on the annual first stage at La Bollène-Vésubie / Col de Turini 1 starting on Thursday evening.

Tänak, who left Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT at the end of last year, shared the seat with Loubet on the first testing day and it was also the first time Tänak was seen driving the Puma Rally1 in the public outside of M-Sport´s testing area in Cumbria, United Kingdom.

According to some reports coming from fans watching, the testing went smoothly and without problems. Loubet was the first to have a go and later Tänak took over until the evening. Yesterday (Sunday) it was Loubet´s turn to do a full day of testing before Tänak continues with it today (Monday).