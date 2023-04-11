Grönholm Signs Multi-Year Extension With CE Dealer Team

The grid for the 2023 FIA World Rallycross Championship is beginning to take shape. Alongside Hansen World RX Team‘s fraternal pairing of Timmy and Kevin Hansen, Niclas Grönholm has now confirmed his future in the sport, having signed a multi-year extension with Construction Equipment Dealer Team.

The 26 year old Finnish driver finished third in the 2022 campaign, his best ever season result, after some promising performances in the all-electric PWR RX1e, including a win at round 6 at Montalegre in Portugal. He was the first driver to snatch an event win from five-time world champion Johan Kristoffersson, and this year Grönholm expects to do more.

Niclas Grönholm took top honours in Portugal in 2022 and will be hoping to repeat this success. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

“While we had a strong first season for the team, I’m never satisfied until we are at the very top – and that’s just what we have worked very hard for throughout the winter,” reported Grönholm. He knows what it is like to compete at the very top, having done so in 2019 until an unfortunately timed bout of appendicitis ruled him out of contention.

He also knows that such a title challenge won’t come easy: “The opposition will no doubt be just as tough this season, but we continue to work in earnest to achieve our goals. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of my PWR RX1e!”

Grönholm will aim to fly up the standings this year. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Team Manager Jussi Pinomäki says the team is on track to succeed: “We reached our initial goals for the first season by winning races, finishing in the top three overall…but we are far from satisfied. We will continue to push the envelope, both on and off-track…and our long-term goal of challenging for the FIA World Rallycross Championship titles has not changed.”

Grönholm will kick off his campaign back at Montalegre, where he is no stranger to winning races, when the season gets underway on 3/4 June.