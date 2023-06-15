Le Mans Ultimate Game Thrills Fans at 24 Hours of Le Mans, Anticipation Builds for Official Release

The official game of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and FIA World Endurance Championship, Le Mans Ultimate, made a grand entrance at the highly-anticipated Centenary edition of the iconic endurance race. Fans were treated to a sneak peek of the game, allowing them to experience the thrill of Le Mans before the ultimate race began.

Studio 397, the developer behind the game, showcased an early version at the Family Fan Village, where over 3,200 racegoers had the opportunity to try out a preview presented by Thrustmaster. Excitement filled the air as fans took the wheel of the Porsche 963 Hypercar or Ferrari 488 GTE on full rig set-ups, navigating the virtual Circuit de la Sarthe. The session provided a taste of the real-life action unfolding at the legendary venue, utilising the latest products from Thrustmaster, including the entry-level T248 wheel and the bespoke sim racing Direct Drive T818.

Credit: Motorsport Games

Prominent figures in the racing world also joined the gaming experience, with factory Porsche Penske Motorsport driver Matt Campbell and Porsche Coanda Esports Racing Team star Joshua Rogers testing the Porsche 963 Hypercar. The Ferrari camp was well-represented too, as Scuderia Ferrari Esports drivers Timotej Andonovski and Alex Siebel provided feedback on the Ferrari 488 GTE machine.

The excitement continued at the pre-event press conference organized by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), where the first teaser video for Le Mans Ultimate was unveiled. The conference also featured the announcement of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship calendar and Toyota’s plans for hydrogen prototypes, making them the first manufacturer to reveal intentions for the new-for-2026 category.

Simultaneously, the Le Mans Ultimate Steam store went live, allowing PC gamers to add the game to their Wishlist and stay updated with the latest developments leading up to the expected release in December 2023.

Credit: Motorsport Games

Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games, expressed his delight at the reception of Le Mans Ultimate, stating, “After months of planning, it was fantastic to see the reaction for Le Mans Ultimate, from not only the gaming but the motorsport community. We were able to show the public an early version of the game and gather feedback, which is vital in making this experience as realistic and enjoyable as possible.”

Motorsport enthusiasts and gamers can find more information, news, and updates about Le Mans Ultimate on the website lemansultimate.com or by following @LeMansUltimate on social media channels. The anticipation continues to build as fans eagerly await the official release of the game that promises to bring the ultimate Le Mans experience to their screens.