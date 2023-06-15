YellowSquad Unveils Striking New Liveries for FIA RX2e Season Opener

Swedish rallycross driver development team #YellowSquad is gearing up for the opening round of the FIA RX2e series with a bold new look. The team, in line with Hansen Motorsport‘s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, has revealed stunning liveries that will make their cars easily distinguishable on the track.

The yellow base color, which has been synonymous with successful programs for the team, continues for 2023 with subtle differences indicating the two drivers’ cars. Isak Sjökvist‘s #YellowSquad RX2e car features a white front panel on the nose and white wheels, while Catie Munnings‘ car sports a black front panel and black wheels.

Reflecting on the recent testing and training with the team, Catie Munnings said, “Testing with #YellowSquad for the first time last week was really good as I started to work closely with Eric, Isak, Kevin, and Timmy (Hansen). It was really useful to have Kevin and Timmy’s experience of electric rallycross cars, and it was a great couple of days.

“Going through setup options like we did was not the sort of thing I’d done before with this car, so that was great looking ahead to Norway. I’m really looking to lean on the team’s experience this weekend, and targeting a great result. The liveries look amazing, it’s been a huge effort by the team to get ready for the season, and I can’t wait to get racing – the team definitely looks the part!”

Credit: #YellowSquad

Isak Sjökvist shared his excitement about the upcoming season, saying, “From my side it was a really great testing. It was so useful and we gathered a wealth of knowledge for how the car is working. We can take those tools into this season, which is an opportunity I’m really excited about. When I looked at the car for the first time I was impressed and I think we’re really going to stand out on track. It’s the first race of the season for us, so I’m excited for the challenge and will be driving with all my heart and soul.”

Team Principal Eric Fären expressed his delight with the team’s new liveries, stating, “The cars look fantastic. Of course, you always go through the process with the designers and know how the cars are going to look, but until the livery is applied to the cars for real, you never know 100% how the finished product is going to be.

“I have to say, we’re delighted with how they have turned out, and from seeing the cars on track in testing too, they look even better at full speed. Our pre-event test in Sweden went well, I’m pleased with how both drivers got on, and importantly they worked together well. We have a good feeling in the team heading to Hell!”

As #YellowSquad prepares to make its mark in the FIA RX2e series, the team’s striking liveries will undoubtedly captivate attention on the track, solidifying their presence as they strive for success in the electric rallycross championship.