Alpine Appoints Bruno Famin as VP of Motorsports, Strengthening Racing Ambitions

Alpine, the French automotive brand, has announced the appointment of Bruno Famin as the Vice President of Alpine Motorsports and a member of the Alpine Management Committee. Reporting directly to Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO, Famin will take charge of leading Alpine’s activities across various motorsport disciplines.

This strategic organizational change aims to streamline and strengthen Alpine’s governance under Rossi’s leadership. It follows the recent appointments of Philippe Krief as the Vice President of Engineering and Product Performance, and Antonino Labate as the Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience.

By appointing Famin to this role, Alpine reaffirms its commitment to establishing itself as a prominent presence in top racing categories. Famin will oversee all teams, ranging from Formula 1 to endurance racing, customer racing, and competitions such as Rallye-Raid.

Additionally, Alpine will provide technical support to Dacia for its Dakar project. Famin will also assume responsibility for the Alpine Academy, focusing on identifying and nurturing talented drivers who can contribute to Alpine’s motorsports endeavors.

Importantly, Famin will continue his role as the Managing Director of Alpine Racing’s factory in Viry-Châtillon, France, ensuring the supply of high-performance powertrains across all racing categories.

Under this new structure, all current leaders of Alpine motorsport activities will report directly to Bruno Famin. With his extensive experience in motorsports, including multiple victories in renowned events like Le Mans and Dakar, Famin is well-positioned to leverage his track record of success.

His engineering expertise has played a crucial role in restoring Alpine’s Formula 1 power unit’s reputation within the paddock. Furthermore, Famin brings a wealth of knowledge in motorsports regulations, having previously served as a highly respected executive at the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).