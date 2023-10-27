Ilott, Juncos part ways before the 2024 IndyCar season

Callum Ilott and Juncos Hollinger Racing agreed to mutually part ways before the 2024 IndyCar Series season, per a team release on Thursday afternoon. The 24-year-old competed with the team for the past three seasons, running full-time for the past two in the team’s #77 entry.

“While it is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to Callum Ilott,” team co-owner Ricardo Juncos said, “I would like to express my gratitude to Callum for all of his efforts during his time with our team, and we deeply appreciate his contributions.”

Ilott made a splash in his 36 races with the Argentina-based team, scoring five top-10s, including a fifth place in this year’s season finale at Laguna Seca. The Englishman signed a “long-term contract” with Juncos in the middle of the 2022 season, and served as a young leader for the team as it made the move to a two-car lineup with Agustín Canapino in 2023.

Canapino recently extended his contract with the team following his rookie campaign. The Argentinian finished 21st in the championship standings.

Ilott took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his departure from the team and address his plans for the future:

pic.twitter.com/RroEI1ZKhC — Callum Ilott (@callum_ilott) October 26, 2023 Ilott’s time at JHR came to end with some controversy, as contact between him and Canapino in the late stages of this season’s finale at Laguna Seca prompted many supporters of Canapino to harrass Ilott on social media, with some allegedly sending the young driver death threats.

Callum Ilott’s future in IndyCar is now in question. Seats remain at Andretti and with Dale Coyne Racing, but uncertainty remains after Thursday’s surprising announcement.

Romain Grosjean has recently been linked with Juncos following his departure from Andretti Autosport, according to a report from The Race.