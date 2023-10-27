IndyCar

Ilott, Juncos part ways before the 2024 IndyCar season

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment/Courtesy of IndyCar

Callum Ilott and Juncos Hollinger Racing agreed to mutually part ways before the 2024 IndyCar Series season, per a team release on Thursday afternoon. The 24-year-old competed with the team for the past three seasons, running full-time for the past two in the team’s #77 entry.

“While it is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to Callum Ilott,” team co-owner Ricardo Juncos said, “I would like to express my gratitude to Callum for all of his efforts during his time with our team, and we deeply appreciate his contributions.”

Ilott made a splash in his 36 races with the Argentina-based team, scoring five top-10s, including a fifth place in this year’s season finale at Laguna Seca. The Englishman signed a “long-term contract” with Juncos in the middle of the 2022 season, and served as a young leader for the team as it made the move to a two-car lineup with Agustín Canapino in 2023.

Canapino recently extended his contract with the team following his rookie campaign. The Argentinian finished 21st in the championship standings.

Ilott took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his departure from the team and address his plans for the future:

Ilott’s time at JHR came to end with some controversy, as contact between him and Canapino in the late stages of this season’s finale at Laguna Seca prompted many supporters of Canapino to harrass Ilott on social media, with some allegedly sending the young driver death threats.

Callum Ilott’s future in IndyCar is now in question. Seats remain at Andretti and with Dale Coyne Racing, but uncertainty remains after Thursday’s surprising announcement.

Romain Grosjean has recently been linked with Juncos following his departure from Andretti Autosport, according to a report from The Race.

Share
Avatar photo
19 posts

About author
Born and raised in the suburbs of Indianapolis, Gabe joined the TCF team in 2023 to cover the IndyCar Series. He currently studies Broadcast and Digital Journalism at Syracuse University. You can follow him on Twitter @gabe_perrin.
Articles
Related posts
IndyCar

Larson, other Indy 500 rookies ready for 2024 following rookie orientation program

By
2 Mins read
Kyle Larson completed the program with relative efficiency, clearing all three phases and posting a fastest lap of 217.898 mph.
IndyCar

NBC touts record-breaking IndyCar viewership amidst media rights negotiations

By
1 Mins read
The 2023 season was the most watched since NBC took full broadcasting rights of IndyCar in 2019.
IndyCar

Bobby Rahal: "The mistake was a single mistake" for Juri Vips

By
2 Mins read
After being dropped from the Red Bull Junior Program for using a racial slur, Juri Vips is back in the driver’s seat.