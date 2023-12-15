Former F1 Champion Jenson Button Roars Back for Full 2024 WEC Season with Hertz Team JOTA Porsche

2009 FIA Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button is set to make a triumphant return to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024, committing to a full season with Hertz Team JOTA. Behind the wheel of the Porsche 963, the 2009 Formula 1 World Champion will join forces with teammates Phil Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen in the No. 38 entry, aiming to conquer the Hypercar category.

The upcoming season promises intense competition, featuring a record-breaking 19 Hypercar entries from nine manufacturers, including Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini, Peugeot, Porsche, and Toyota.

Button’s comeback to WEC follows his last appearance during the 2018/2019 Super Season with SMP Racing. Earlier this year, he ventured into NASCAR-backed Garage 56 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and got his first taste of the Porsche 963 machinery at IMSA’s Petit Le Mans in October under the JDC-Miller banner.

Expressing his excitement, Button stated to FIAWEC.com, “I’m excited to be racing with Hertz Team JOTA in the 2024 World Endurance Championship alongside my teammates Oliver Rasmussen and Phil Hanson. Both already have a lot of experience in endurance racing and that is key. Endurance racing is about teamwork and there is no better team than Hertz Team JOTA to be taking on the big manufacturers in Hypercars. I’m already looking forward to the first race in Qatar but also know there’s a lot of work to be done so that we arrive prepared.”

Frédéric Lequien, FIA WEC CEO, commented, “It’s an honour to have Jenson Button – a hugely successful driver across many racing disciplines – competing full-time in the WEC next year. With nine manufacturers in the Hypercar category next year including star names such as Jenson confirmed on the grid, everything is now in place for the WEC to have its most spectacular season yet.”

The 2024 FIA WEC season kicks off in Doha, Qatar, from March 1-2, promising fans an exhilarating season with Button’s return adding an extra layer of excitement to the Hypercar category. Stay tuned for more updates as the teams gear up for a thrilling competition on the global endurance racing stage.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Twitter Community | Instagram | Reddit | Discord