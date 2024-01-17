Dakar

2024 Africa Eco Race: Apache, Aprilia conquer AER

Credit: Aprilia

Gautier Paulin is relatively new to rally raid, but he is already a winner. Although not as flashy as his team-mate and World Rally Championship driver Pierre-Louis Loubet, he was the overall leader among four-wheelers for all but the opening stage en route to winning the 2024 Africa Eco Race.

Paulin, a five-time Motocross des Nations champion and FIM Motocross World Championship alumnus, was running his maiden rally raid in the AER, which follows the original Dakar Rally route from Europe to Dakar, Senegal. He and Loubet were racing the Apache APH-01, a hybrid SSV that uses both electric and internal combusion engines, in just its second race. Although the 6,000-kilometre Africa Eco Race was much longer than the Baja Portalegre 500 where the Apache made its début, Paulin and Loubet put on a clinic as they combined to win seven stages.

Although Loubet had five victories, a series of mechanical issues in Stage #3 knocked him to the bottom of the T3 category where he eventually finished eleventh overall and last in his class. Loubet is also a newcomer to the discipline.

With Loubet out of the picture, Paulin finished fifth in the opening stage before passing Carlos Vento for the lead the following day and never looking back. His co-driver Rémi Boulanger originally had plans of racing the 2024 Dakar Rally before joining Apache for the “real” Dakar; brother Édouard Boulanger is currently competing in the Dakar in Saudi Arabia as the navigator for Stéphane Peterhansel.

“Rémi, you’re an experienced guy, but Gautier, honestly, I didn’t think you were going to do so well,” Peterhansel remarked. “You had a perfect race, became a true rally raid driver, and I hope in any case that you both had a lot of fun. Congratulations again to you both on a great result. I’m really proud. That’s cool.”

Pascal Feryn won the final two stages to place runner-up to Paulin; his Feryn Dakar Sport team-mate Koen Wauters claimed Stage #5, on the same day that his former Dakar navigator Jackie Loomans passed away at the age of 71. Wauters, a musician, withdrew from the race two days later to perform with De Vrienden van Amstel in the Netherlands. The team would probably be competing at the Dakar Rally, which began a week after the Africa Eco Race, had they not been barred from the 2023 edition by the FIA.

Tomáš Tomeček notched his third win in the Truck class.

82-year-old Yoshimasa Sugawara, who holds the record for most Dakar Rallies started with thirty-six from 1983 to 2019, finished twenty-first overall in a Suzuki Jimny. He did not have any mechanics on his team, prompting him and co-driver Naoko Roquet to make repairs themselves.

“I’m glad I was able to reach the goal safely,” said Sugawara. “I was in great shape. I was the only one to race without a mechanic. It was truly an ‘eco race.’

“We are delighted that the Jimny, a kei car that is the pride of Japan, was able to completely complete the race from the start, passing through all the sand dunes.”

On the two-wheel side, Jacopo Cerutti led the overall from start to finish, but he also had to fend off the decorated Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team duo of Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarrés for the win. Cerutti and his Aprilia Tuareg faced margins as close as one minute following Stage #7 before Botturi received a six-minute penalty two days later that dropped him from the stage win to third.

Aprilia Racing, more known for their MotoGP programme, founded a rally raid division in 2023 in partnership with GCorse. The factory team enjoyed success in their first year by winning the Italian Motorally Championship followed by podiuming at the Transanatolia Rally in Turkey before taking on the AER in its first desert race.

“In very little time, we reached incredible milestones and I honestly did not think that we would manage to be as ready as we were at the start of this event,” commented Cerutti. “However, I knew that the factory Tuareg already provided us with an outstanding starting base and then the rest is down to the great job the entire team did over the past few months.

“I certainly didn’t expect to win. Maybe starting the race without the pressure of being one of the favourites was a good thing and a bit of good luck also helped, which is never a bad thing because in an African raid, the unexpected is always just around the corner, but instead, everything seemed to go smoothly.”

Like how Aprilia is more savvy on pavement but has a burgeoning rally arm, Harley-Davidson successfully reached the finish with Joan Pedrero on his Pan America 1250. He was the only competitor in the 1000cc class.

While the bike class was mainly dominated by Cerutti and the Yamahas, the paraplegic Nicola Dutto won the final stage in the run to Lac Rose in Dakar. The effort came two months after he finished the second longest Baja 1000 course in history, with his shadow riders Rubén Saldaña Goñi and Julián Villarrubia Garcia bringing him to the finish.

Marco Aurelio Fontana, a former Olympic bronze medalist in cross-country mountain biking, finished sixth. He was the highest running Honda bike.

Amine Echiguer, winner of the 2022 World Rally-Raid Championship in Rally3, retired from his AER début after his rear wheel and shock broke during Stage #3. He had been leading the Over 450cc category prior to his exit. Guillaume Borne, another competitor with W2RC experience, also bowed out.

“The majority of the bikes here are real Rally bikes, not DIY enduros like mine so no one to bother us,” Echiguer explained.

The Africa Eco Race was moved from its original March 2023 slot to January 2024 due to heavy flooding in Dakar.

Stage winners

StageDateRouteAuto/Truck WinnerTimeBike WinnerTime
Stage #12 JanuaryNador → BoudenibCarlos Vento1:58:17Jacopo Cerutti1:54:09
Stage #23 JanuaryBoudenib → M’HamidPierre-Louis Loubet4:41:35Jacopo Cerutti4:11:50
Stage #34 JanuaryM’Hamid → Oued DraaGautier Paulin6:06:08Alessandro Botturi5:37:23
Stage #45 JanuaryOued Draa → Fort ChacalPierre-Louis Loubet5:27:25Jacopo Cerutti5:00:40
Stage #56 JanuaryFort Chacal → DakhlaKoen Wauters3:31:53Alessandro Botturi3:31:53
Stage #68 JanuaryDakhla → ChamiPierre-Louis Loubet1:46:21Pol Tarrés1:51:53
Stage #79 JanuaryChami → ChamiPierre-Louis Loubet4:42:08Alessandro Botturi4:35:20
Stage #810 JanuaryChami → AmojjarJorge Brandao4:25:15Pol Tarrés4:12:50
Stage #911 JanuaryAmojjar → AmojjarPierre-Louis Loubet4:40:59Jacopo Cerutti4:27:14
Stage #1012 JanuaryAmojjar → AkjoujtGautier Paulin1:50:46Alessandro Botturi1:43:45
Stage #1113 JanuaryAkjoujt → BoubenePascal Feryn2:16:04Pol Tarrés2:15:15
Stage #1214 JanuaryBoubene → DakarPascal Feryn12:23Nicola Dutto16:09

2024 Africa Eco Race results

Auto/Truck

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamClassClass FinishTimeMargin
1260Gautier PaulinRémi BoulangerApache AutomotiveT3143:32:00Leader
2210Pascal FerynKurt KeysersFeryn Dakar SportT1147:17:08+ 3:45:08
3256Carlos VentoCarlos Ruiz MorenoOld Friends Rally TeamT4148:41:09+ 5:09:09
4400Tomáš TomečekPromet Czechoslovak Group TeamT5149:45:56+ 6:13:56
5401Aad Van VelsenMichel Van Velsen, Marco SiemonsVan Velsen Rally SportT5252:02:05+ 8:30:05
6254Frederic HenricyEric BerseyAT4RSSV152:22:11+ 8:50:11
7207Teun StamRené BargemanSchijf RallyT1252:51:18+ 9:19:18
8403Cédric FerynBjorn Burgelman, Tom De LeeuwFeryn Dakar SportT5357:21:21+ 13:49:21
9252Rui OliveiraBernardo OliveiraOld Friends Rally TeamT3257:34:37+ 14:02:37
10257Jorge BrandaoRicardo SousaOld Friends Rally TeamT3358:54:35+ 15:22:35
11261Pierre-Louis LoubetFrançois BorsottoApache AutomotiveT3458:59:58+ 21:29:21
12200Imre VargaToma JózsefVarga Racing TeamT1365:01:21+ 28:16:02
13259Souad MouktadiriFrederic Villers d’ArbouetSouadT4271:48:02+ 29:20:26
14435Giulio VerzelettiGiuseppa FortunaOrobica RaidT5472:52:26+ 41:51:42
15253Heathcliff ZingrafGregory RevestCasteu TrophyT4385:23:42+ 44:18:47
16255Philippe ChampigneBruno RobinTeam Adventure 79SSV287:50:47+ 44:18:47
17205Stefano RossiJacopo CasiniRossi 4×4 ASDExperimental189:59:14+ 46:27:14
18209Eric CoquideGregoire CoquideRenault Trucks Rallye RaidOpen198:36:18+ 55:04:18
19409Franck CoquideJean-François Delaval, Daniel PenkallaRenault Trucks Rallye RaidT55103:44:04+ 60:12:04
20433Antonio CabiniCarlo Cabini, Raffaella CabiniOrobica RaidT56107:38:03+ 64:06:03
21208Yoshimasa SugawaraNaoko RoquetEquipe SugawaraOpen2115:53:12+ 72:21:12
22204Bernard AndriuexJean-Pierre ArmandetTTPOpen3173:41:00+ 130:09:00
DNF206Willem Alexander TelleServaas Van HerkWUTA RallysportOpenN/ADNFN/A
DNF220Koen WautersKurt KeysersFeryn Dakar TeamT1N/ADNFN/A
DNF250Eric SchianoCamile PourchierHarmat Team RacingT3N/ADNFN/A

Moto

FinishNumberRiderTeamClassClass FinishTimeMargin
1111Jacopo CeruttiAprilia Racing GCorse700cc139:52:49Leader
2103Alessandro BotturiTénéré Yamaha Rally Team700cc239:59:27+ 6:38
3113Pol TarrésTénéré Yamaha Rally Team700cc340:17:58+ 25:09
4131Alexandre VaudanCasteu TrophyUnder 450cc144:22:39+ 4:29:50
5136Attilo FertFrance Road BookUnder 450cc245:27:52+ 5:35:03
6144Marco Aurelio FontanaRS MotoUnder 450cc345:47:08+ 5:54:19
7181Marco MenichiniSolarys RacingUnder 450cc445:55:33+ 6:02:44
8122Francesco MontanariAprilia Racing GCorse700cc447:46:06+ 7:53:17
9124Nicolas CharlierTénéré Yamaha Rally Team700cc547:48:57+ 7:56:08
10128Nicola QuintoJacque de MolayUnder 450cc548:15:33+ 8:22:44
11143Kevin DurandRS MotoUnder 450cc650:28:02+ 10:35:13
12146Jan Hendrik ErbachSolarys RacingUnder 450cc751:20:47+ 11:27:58
13148Patrick CarillonSARL Hôtel des SourcesUnder 450cc851:29:34+ 11:36:45
14145Nuno SilvaOld Friends Rally TeamUnder 450cc953:16:03+ 13:23:14
15140Antoine DetourbetAntoine DetourbetUnder 450cc1053:24:41+ 13:31:52
16115Angelo TazzariTwinsbike Racing Team700cc654:06:10+ 14:13:21
17127Giovanni StiglianoJBRallyOver 450cc154:22:50+ 14:30:01
18120Nicolas BottuUnited We TraceUnder 450cc1154:54:52+ 15:02:03
19186Richard SkarpaasA4plussUnder 450cc1255:18:40+ 15:25:51
20163Paolo CaprioniTeam Kapriony700cc757:21:23+ 17:28:34
21174Francesco MuratoriNSM Racing TeamUnder 450cc1357:22:07+ 17:29:18
22193Giovanni GrittiRS MotoUnder 450cc1458:36:06+ 18:43:17
23141Alessandro RigoniSolarys RacingUnder 450cc1559:04:14+ 19:11:25
24179Pierpaolo VivaldiTwinsbike Racing TeamUnder 450cc1664:38:44+ 24:45:55
25105Joan PedreroHarley-Davidson1000cc166:55:56+ 27:03:07
26123Robert Van OlstWood BVUnder 450cc1767:27:56+ 27:35:07
27134Thierry CostardLDZ56Under 450cc1867:33:45+ 27:40:56
28107Stefano ChiussiOffroad CrewOver 450cc271:26:36+ 31:33:47
29157Vanessa RuckThe Girl On A BikeUnder 450cc1975:53:51+ 36:01:02
30137Nicola DuttoOffroad CrewOver 450cc3107:15:15+ 67:22:26
31139Rubén Saldaña GoñiOffroad CrewOver 450cc4107:19:15+ 67:26:26
32138Julián Villarrubia GarciaOffroad CrewOver 450cc5107:21:30+ 67:28:41
33178Gunter SchmutzMalle MotoUnder 450cc20112:37:35+ 72:44:46
DNF114Alessandro RuosoTwinsbike Racing Team700ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF119Pietro Peila Ugo DomenicoOffroad CrewUnder 450ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF125Guillaume BorneCasteu TrophyUnder 450ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF133Andrea GavaNSM Racing TeamOver 450ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF135Bruno ArcuriOrobica RaidUnder 450ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF142Francesco TognatoTeam ICEUnder 450ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF165Rafael Gomez CuestaOffroad CrewUnder 450ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF171Massimiliano GuerriniSolarys RacingUnder 450ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF177Ai TanakaAI78Over 450ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF185Jochaim HellsteinA4plussUnder 450ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF190Francesco PuocciTeam PuocciOpenN/ADNFN/A
DNF195Timothy BradshawMoto JoeOpenN/ADNFN/A
DNF196Amine EchiguerAmine EchiguerOver 450ccN/ADNFN/A
DNF199Laurent HellemansHellauQuadN/ADNFN/A
