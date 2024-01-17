2024 Africa Eco Race: Apache, Aprilia conquer AER

Gautier Paulin is relatively new to rally raid, but he is already a winner. Although not as flashy as his team-mate and World Rally Championship driver Pierre-Louis Loubet, he was the overall leader among four-wheelers for all but the opening stage en route to winning the 2024 Africa Eco Race.

Paulin, a five-time Motocross des Nations champion and FIM Motocross World Championship alumnus, was running his maiden rally raid in the AER, which follows the original Dakar Rally route from Europe to Dakar, Senegal. He and Loubet were racing the Apache APH-01, a hybrid SSV that uses both electric and internal combusion engines, in just its second race. Although the 6,000-kilometre Africa Eco Race was much longer than the Baja Portalegre 500 where the Apache made its début, Paulin and Loubet put on a clinic as they combined to win seven stages.

Although Loubet had five victories, a series of mechanical issues in Stage #3 knocked him to the bottom of the T3 category where he eventually finished eleventh overall and last in his class. Loubet is also a newcomer to the discipline.

With Loubet out of the picture, Paulin finished fifth in the opening stage before passing Carlos Vento for the lead the following day and never looking back. His co-driver Rémi Boulanger originally had plans of racing the 2024 Dakar Rally before joining Apache for the “real” Dakar; brother Édouard Boulanger is currently competing in the Dakar in Saudi Arabia as the navigator for Stéphane Peterhansel.

“Rémi, you’re an experienced guy, but Gautier, honestly, I didn’t think you were going to do so well,” Peterhansel remarked. “You had a perfect race, became a true rally raid driver, and I hope in any case that you both had a lot of fun. Congratulations again to you both on a great result. I’m really proud. That’s cool.”

Pascal Feryn won the final two stages to place runner-up to Paulin; his Feryn Dakar Sport team-mate Koen Wauters claimed Stage #5, on the same day that his former Dakar navigator Jackie Loomans passed away at the age of 71. Wauters, a musician, withdrew from the race two days later to perform with De Vrienden van Amstel in the Netherlands. The team would probably be competing at the Dakar Rally, which began a week after the Africa Eco Race, had they not been barred from the 2023 edition by the FIA.

Tomáš Tomeček notched his third win in the Truck class.

82-year-old Yoshimasa Sugawara, who holds the record for most Dakar Rallies started with thirty-six from 1983 to 2019, finished twenty-first overall in a Suzuki Jimny. He did not have any mechanics on his team, prompting him and co-driver Naoko Roquet to make repairs themselves.

“I’m glad I was able to reach the goal safely,” said Sugawara. “I was in great shape. I was the only one to race without a mechanic. It was truly an ‘eco race.’

“We are delighted that the Jimny, a kei car that is the pride of Japan, was able to completely complete the race from the start, passing through all the sand dunes.”

On the two-wheel side, Jacopo Cerutti led the overall from start to finish, but he also had to fend off the decorated Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team duo of Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarrés for the win. Cerutti and his Aprilia Tuareg faced margins as close as one minute following Stage #7 before Botturi received a six-minute penalty two days later that dropped him from the stage win to third.

Aprilia Racing, more known for their MotoGP programme, founded a rally raid division in 2023 in partnership with GCorse. The factory team enjoyed success in their first year by winning the Italian Motorally Championship followed by podiuming at the Transanatolia Rally in Turkey before taking on the AER in its first desert race.

“In very little time, we reached incredible milestones and I honestly did not think that we would manage to be as ready as we were at the start of this event,” commented Cerutti. “However, I knew that the factory Tuareg already provided us with an outstanding starting base and then the rest is down to the great job the entire team did over the past few months.

“I certainly didn’t expect to win. Maybe starting the race without the pressure of being one of the favourites was a good thing and a bit of good luck also helped, which is never a bad thing because in an African raid, the unexpected is always just around the corner, but instead, everything seemed to go smoothly.”

Like how Aprilia is more savvy on pavement but has a burgeoning rally arm, Harley-Davidson successfully reached the finish with Joan Pedrero on his Pan America 1250. He was the only competitor in the 1000cc class.

While the bike class was mainly dominated by Cerutti and the Yamahas, the paraplegic Nicola Dutto won the final stage in the run to Lac Rose in Dakar. The effort came two months after he finished the second longest Baja 1000 course in history, with his shadow riders Rubén Saldaña Goñi and Julián Villarrubia Garcia bringing him to the finish.

Marco Aurelio Fontana, a former Olympic bronze medalist in cross-country mountain biking, finished sixth. He was the highest running Honda bike.

Amine Echiguer, winner of the 2022 World Rally-Raid Championship in Rally3, retired from his AER début after his rear wheel and shock broke during Stage #3. He had been leading the Over 450cc category prior to his exit. Guillaume Borne, another competitor with W2RC experience, also bowed out.

“The majority of the bikes here are real Rally bikes, not DIY enduros like mine so no one to bother us,” Echiguer explained.

The Africa Eco Race was moved from its original March 2023 slot to January 2024 due to heavy flooding in Dakar.

Stage winners

Stage Date Route Auto/Truck Winner Time Bike Winner Time Stage #1 2 January Nador → Boudenib Carlos Vento 1:58:17 Jacopo Cerutti 1:54:09 Stage #2 3 January Boudenib → M’Hamid Pierre-Louis Loubet 4:41:35 Jacopo Cerutti 4:11:50 Stage #3 4 January M’Hamid → Oued Draa Gautier Paulin 6:06:08 Alessandro Botturi 5:37:23 Stage #4 5 January Oued Draa → Fort Chacal Pierre-Louis Loubet 5:27:25 Jacopo Cerutti 5:00:40 Stage #5 6 January Fort Chacal → Dakhla Koen Wauters 3:31:53 Alessandro Botturi 3:31:53 Stage #6 8 January Dakhla → Chami Pierre-Louis Loubet 1:46:21 Pol Tarrés 1:51:53 Stage #7 9 January Chami → Chami Pierre-Louis Loubet 4:42:08 Alessandro Botturi 4:35:20 Stage #8 10 January Chami → Amojjar Jorge Brandao 4:25:15 Pol Tarrés 4:12:50 Stage #9 11 January Amojjar → Amojjar Pierre-Louis Loubet 4:40:59 Jacopo Cerutti 4:27:14 Stage #10 12 January Amojjar → Akjoujt Gautier Paulin 1:50:46 Alessandro Botturi 1:43:45 Stage #11 13 January Akjoujt → Boubene Pascal Feryn 2:16:04 Pol Tarrés 2:15:15 Stage #12 14 January Boubene → Dakar Pascal Feryn 12:23 Nicola Dutto 16:09

2024 Africa Eco Race results

Auto/Truck

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Class Class Finish Time Margin 1 260 Gautier Paulin Rémi Boulanger Apache Automotive T3 1 43:32:00 Leader 2 210 Pascal Feryn Kurt Keysers Feryn Dakar Sport T1 1 47:17:08 + 3:45:08 3 256 Carlos Vento Carlos Ruiz Moreno Old Friends Rally Team T4 1 48:41:09 + 5:09:09 4 400 Tomáš Tomeček Promet Czechoslovak Group Team T5 1 49:45:56 + 6:13:56 5 401 Aad Van Velsen Michel Van Velsen, Marco Siemons Van Velsen Rally Sport T5 2 52:02:05 + 8:30:05 6 254 Frederic Henricy Eric Bersey AT4R SSV 1 52:22:11 + 8:50:11 7 207 Teun Stam René Bargeman Schijf Rally T1 2 52:51:18 + 9:19:18 8 403 Cédric Feryn Bjorn Burgelman, Tom De Leeuw Feryn Dakar Sport T5 3 57:21:21 + 13:49:21 9 252 Rui Oliveira Bernardo Oliveira Old Friends Rally Team T3 2 57:34:37 + 14:02:37 10 257 Jorge Brandao Ricardo Sousa Old Friends Rally Team T3 3 58:54:35 + 15:22:35 11 261 Pierre-Louis Loubet François Borsotto Apache Automotive T3 4 58:59:58 + 21:29:21 12 200 Imre Varga Toma József Varga Racing Team T1 3 65:01:21 + 28:16:02 13 259 Souad Mouktadiri Frederic Villers d’Arbouet Souad T4 2 71:48:02 + 29:20:26 14 435 Giulio Verzeletti Giuseppa Fortuna Orobica Raid T5 4 72:52:26 + 41:51:42 15 253 Heathcliff Zingraf Gregory Revest Casteu Trophy T4 3 85:23:42 + 44:18:47 16 255 Philippe Champigne Bruno Robin Team Adventure 79 SSV 2 87:50:47 + 44:18:47 17 205 Stefano Rossi Jacopo Casini Rossi 4×4 ASD Experimental 1 89:59:14 + 46:27:14 18 209 Eric Coquide Gregoire Coquide Renault Trucks Rallye Raid Open 1 98:36:18 + 55:04:18 19 409 Franck Coquide Jean-François Delaval, Daniel Penkalla Renault Trucks Rallye Raid T5 5 103:44:04 + 60:12:04 20 433 Antonio Cabini Carlo Cabini, Raffaella Cabini Orobica Raid T5 6 107:38:03 + 64:06:03 21 208 Yoshimasa Sugawara Naoko Roquet Equipe Sugawara Open 2 115:53:12 + 72:21:12 22 204 Bernard Andriuex Jean-Pierre Armandet TTP Open 3 173:41:00 + 130:09:00 DNF 206 Willem Alexander Telle Servaas Van Herk WUTA Rallysport Open N/A DNF N/A DNF 220 Koen Wauters Kurt Keysers Feryn Dakar Team T1 N/A DNF N/A DNF 250 Eric Schiano Camile Pourchier Harmat Team Racing T3 N/A DNF N/A

Moto