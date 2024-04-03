World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid: Portuguese smash Prologue

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Horacio Cabilla/ASO

With the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid marking the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s inaugural race in Portugal, those from the country were eager to showcase their skill in front of a global audience. Although Wednesday’s Prologue stage was only four kilometres long, they certainly got to set the tone early.

Portuguese drivers swept the Challenger podium as Luís Portela Morais led Miguel Barbosa and João Dias, while Gonçalo Guerreiro and João Monteiro finished 1–2 in SSV. Another top three run came in Rally3 led by Gonçalo Amaral, though the class was already filled with locals.

In Ultimate, Nasser Al-Attiyah made quick work as his Prodrive Hunter navigated it in three minutes and forty-one seconds, beating Lucas Moraes by six seconds. While the Prologue is relatively inconsequential for the overall as times from it do not count in the bigger picture for FIA categories, it is his second straight win in such a stage after Abu Dhabi and allows him to pick his starting position first. João Ferreira, the top Portuguese in Ultimate, finished fifth.

Al-Attiyah opted to start tenth for Stage #1 later on Wednesday while fellow Prodrive racer Marcos Baumgart will be the first out.

Tosha Schareina beat his Monster Energy Honda Rally Team colleague Adrien Van Beveren in RallyGP while Dakar Rally winner Manuel Andújar topped Quad ahead of Kamil Wiśniewski.

Skyler Howes, another Honda team-mate, will start Stage #1 first among FIM riders.

The National category did not get to race the Prologue because the course, an artificial track set up outside Grândola so that fans could watch, was too severely damaged with ruts from the W2RC classes ahead of them.

Prologue winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
Ultimate201Nasser Al-AttiyahNasser Racing3:41
Challenger316Luís Portela Morais*GRallyTeam3:45
SSV406Gonçalo Guerreiro*Gonçalo Guerreiro3:55
Stock500Carlos Jorge Mendes*Carlos Jorge Mendes3:55
RallyGP68Tosha SchareinaMonster Energy Honda Rally Team3:29
Rally269Edgar Canet Ardevol*Edgar Canet Ardevol3:33
Rally350Gonçalo AmaralGonçalo Amaral3:41
Quad174Manuel Andújar7240 Team3:45
Open700Johan Senders*Johan Senders19:27
NationalN/AN/AN/AN/A
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship
Share
Avatar photo
3570 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

Silk Way Rally planning rally raid in Turkmenistan

By
3 Mins read
Turkmenistan, one of the most closed countries in the world, will try their hand at hosting another rally raid in September in partnership with Russia’s Silk Way Rally.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Andreas Holzl: Budget, media factor into KTM's W2RC absence

By
2 Mins read
KTM rally director Andreas Hölzl told Speedweek not entering the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship was long planned. Still, their Dakar Rally programme continues and will race Argentina and Morocco.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid: Sponsor obligations sideline Ricky Brabec

By
2 Mins read
Dakar winner Ricky Brabec is not making the trip to Portugal with his Honda team-mates as he stays behind in America for a team sponsor function.