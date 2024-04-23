Jose Ignacio Cornejo joins Hero MotoSports

A month after parting with Monster Energy Honda Rally Team, José Ignacio Cornejo has signed with Hero MotoSports for the rest of the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship.

“I’m really excited to join Hero MotoSports, a team that’s making the waves for all the right reasons,” commented Cornejo. “I’ve known the team for years, and they’re all good friends from the circuit. I’m sure it will be great fun to embark on a journey with some of the best riders in rally raid, and create greater success stories for the team. In the past few years, Hero has shown exceptional growth, and I know the journey is only upwards from here.”

The Chilean raced for Honda from the 2018 Dakar Rally through the 2024 edition, finishing sixth in his final start with them in January with a career-best three stage wins. He ended his Honda tenure with ten total Dakar stage wins and a best finish of fourth in 2020, along with back-to-back sixths in the W2RC RallyGP points.

Honda skipped the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in February, and Cornejo left the team the following month. Without Cornejo or Dakar winner Ricky Brabec due to sponsorship obligations, Honda entered the recently concluded BP Ultimate Rally-Raid with just four riders but won anyway courtesy of Tosha Schareina ahead of Cornejo’s new team-mate Sebastian Bühler.

Cornejo joins Hero at an opportune time as the team is enjoying their best season to date so far. Although he did not win, Bühler’s runner-up in Portugal is the highest W2RC finish of his career. Ross Branch, Hero’s other full-time rider, currently leads the championship with a pair of seconds at Dakar and Abu Dhabi. Aaron Marè scored the marque’s maiden W2RC victory in Abu Dhabi as a substitute rider for Bühler. After three rounds, Hero leads Honda by three points in the manufacturer’s standings.

The Chilean is not the only Honda alumnus at the Indian stable, which added Joan Barreda for the Dakar Rally; Barreda was previously on their factory team alongside Cornejo before becoming a Honda-affiliated privateer for the 2023 race. The late Paulo Gonçalves was also a Honda colleague prior to joining Hero in 2020.

His arrival fills the vacancy created by Joaquim Rodrigues‘ retirement days after Cornejo departed Honda. Rodrigues remains involved with the team as a manager.

“It’s my great pleasure to add yet another strong member to our team, Nacho Cornejo,” said team boss Wolfgang Fischer. “He’s a well-known face at the Dakar camps, and we’ve found him to be a perfect fit for our team. His track record is impressive, and we’re sure the team will enjoy greater success with his addition.

“As a team, we are now at a great place in our journey of eight years, having made it to the Dakar 2024 podium, and now leading the World Championship. We are proud and happy with our progress. We have tasted success in our three 2024 races and the goal is obviously to make our mark in the World Championship. Nacho also joins us at an opportune time, replacing JRod, who has retired from active racing, and joined the team in a managerial capacity. Along with the team, I wish Nacho a fulfilling career with Hero MotoSports.”

His Hero début will come at the W2RC’s Desafío Ruta 40 on 1–7 June.