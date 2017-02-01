Tony Kanaan will race once more with 7-Eleven sponsorship in 2017, albeit for just four events - Credit: Shawn Payne / IndyCar

Tony Kanaan will reunite with former sponsors 7-Eleven as an associate sponsor of his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry for four races of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

The Brazilian first linked up with 7-Eleven fourteen years ago and took fourteen wins with the colour scheme of the convenience chain store adorning his machine, and he will race again with them at St Petersburg, Long Beach, Indianapolis and Texas.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to be back in the 7-Eleven family,” said Kanaan. “7-Eleven was my home for most of my career in INDYCAR and they were with me for 14 out of my 17 wins.

“It’s definitely special to have them with me to celebrate my 20th INDYCAR season and I’m looking forward to getting them to victory circle again like we did many times in the past.

“The 7-Eleven car was a staple in the Verizon IndyCar Series for years and most of my fans still come to me and talk about how great of a run we had together. It’s natural for me to be excited that we are reuniting forces now at Chip Ganassi Racing.”

7-Eleven CEO and President Joe DePinto believes Kanaan is an incredible ambassador for his company, and is happy to be reunited with the Brazilian in 2017.

“Tony has proven himself to be an enthusiastic brand ambassador, both for the sport of racing and for 7-Eleven,” said DePinto. “Whenever he and the show car made a store appearance, crowds of customers would turn out to meet him. Tony would stay and sign photographs and talk to 7-Eleven customers for hours. He is a winner in everything he does.”