Irwindale Speedway to close, hosting final events in December

After twenty-five years, Irwindale Speedway & Event Center will close its doors for good. A final event, called the Farewell Extravaganza, will be held on 21 December.

Although popular, the track’s fate had been murky since its previous owners filed for bankruptcy in 2012. It resumed operations a year later before rumours about demolition came about in 2015. Another ownership change eventually kept it open under the leadership of Irwindale track champion Tim Huddleston and NASCAR team owner Bob Bruncati.

“Irwindale has been more than just a track—it’s been a home and gathering place for racing enthusiasts worldwide,” said Huddleston. “On behalf of my wife Lisa and our partners Bob and Maureen Bruncati, we extend heartfelt thanks to our fans, racers, sponsors, and the City of Irwindale for their unwavering support over the past 25 years. We’re grateful for every moment and memory we’ve shared as a community.”

Located in Irwindale, California, the track opened in 1999 as a half-mile oval with progressive banking in the turns. It also features a third-mile oval within and a drag strip.

From 2003 to 2010, the oval was used for NASCAR’s Toyota All-Star Showdown that brought together the top drivers from NASCAR’s regional divisions (currently the ARCA Menards Series East and West and the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). Notable victors include driver-turned-team owner David Gilliland, former ARCA title contender Michael Self, and two-time winner and eventual twice NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

The ARCA West Series has run a points race at the track since 1999 when it was Winston West; Sean Hingorani is the final NASCAR/ARCA points winner after sweeping the 2024 weekend in July. Points-paying stock car events were also held for the now-defunct NASCAR Southwest Series and the ASA National Tour.

The track is also considered one of the top venues for drifting. D1 Grand Prix held its inaugural round outside of Japan at Irwindale in 2003 in front of a sold-out crowd. A year later, it was on Formula DRIFT‘s inaugural schedule, where it had remained since. Its popularity has earned it the moniker “The House of Drift”.

Irwindale’s location near Los Angeles has also made the premises a common filming location for commercials and television series. The sitcom Malcolm in the Middle used footage from the 1999 Winston West Series race there for one of its episodes. The Titan Games, a short-lived sports competition hosted by Dwayne Johnson, conducted its first season at Irwindale.

Its closure leaves the already struggling Southern California racing market in a more precarious position. Auto Club Speedway, the region’s primary NASCAR hub, was closed and demolished in 2023 as part of a reconfiguration project to turn it into a short track, though progress has been slow. The contract to run the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum also expired after 2024, moving it to Bowman Gray Stadium for 2025. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield will inherit most of Irwindale’s remaining assets.

The drag strip’s final race will be on 5 December. The Farewell Extravaganza will include figure-8 races, drifting, and an ARCA West exhibition race.