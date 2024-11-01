A Farewell Message from The Checkered Flag

After 15 years of bringing motorsport coverage to our dedicated readers, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce the closure of TheCheckeredFlag.co.uk. This decision hasn’t been made lightly.

The motorsport media landscape has changed dramatically since our inception in 2009. What was once a relatively modest space has become increasingly crowded, with numerous outlets competing for attention in an oversaturated market. While competition can be healthy, the current media environment demands resources and time commitments that, as an independent outlet, we find increasingly challenging to meet while maintaining our high standards.

Since our founding in 2009, TCF has grown beyond anything I could have imagined. What started as a passion project has evolved into a respected voice in motorsport journalism, and for that, I am incredibly grateful.

One of my proudest achievements has been providing a platform for talented journalists and photographers to showcase their work and develop their careers. It brings me immense joy to see many of our former contributors now working professionally in motorsport, covering events worldwide for major publications and teams. Your success is a testament to your talent and dedication, and I’m honoured that TCF could play a small part in your journey.

To our contributors past and present (full list at end): thank you for your tireless work, professionalism, and enthusiasm. Your commitment to delivering quality coverage has been the backbone of our success. Whether you wrote a single article or hundreds, each of you helped build this platform into what it became.

To our readers: thank you for your unwavering support over the years. Your engagement, comments, and passion for motorsport made every late night and every deadline worthwhile. You’ve been the driving force behind everything we’ve done.

While this chapter is coming to an end, the memories and achievements we’ve shared will always remain. I hope that in some way, TCF has contributed positively to the motorsport community and helped foster the next generation of motorsport media professionals.

Though the website itself will be closing, our vibrant community will continue to thrive through our Discord channel, Facebook community groups, WhatsApp channels, and Reddit presence. I encourage all our readers to stay connected through these platforms, where we can continue to share our passion for motorsport and maintain the strong community we’ve built together over the years.

Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey.

Vince Pettit

Founder & Editor

