60 Supercar entries confirmed for 2017 World RX of France

Complete entry lists for round nine of the FIA World Rallycross Championship at Lohéac, France, have just been released.

The French event, to be held on 1-3 September at the Circuit de Lohéac in the north of France, will feature a maximum number of entries for all the classes to be represented: World Rallycross competitors will be flanked by FIA European Rallycross racers in both the Supercar and Super1600 classes, as well as the RX2 International Series, official feeder series to World RX.

The regular WRX contestants will be joined by wildcard entries such as Swiss DTM competitor Nico Mueller, here competing in a fourth Audi S1 Supercar by EKS RX. French driver Guerlain Chicherit continues his development season here in a Renault Clio, while local rallycross legend Hervé ‘Knapick’ Lemonnier will take his Citroen DS3 to its third WRX outing of the season. Two more local drivers, Gaetan Serazin and Emmanuel Anne, will join the party with their Peugeot 208 Supercars.

The ERX Supercar grid will also see a host of French drivers alongside the permanent entries, helping bring the total number of Supercars to 60. Brothers Fabien and Jonathan Pailler as well as Rodolphe Audran will all enter Peugeot 208s, together with their countrymen Firmin Cadeddu (Citroen C4) and David Olivier (Dacia Logan), while Britain’s James Grint (Mitsubishi Mirage) and Lebanese Nabil Karam are also returning to Euro RX action.

Lohéac also marks the return of Italian team Tedak Racing to the Super1600 field, as they will be debuting their brand new Alfa Romeo MiTo S1600 machines for Davide Medici and Max Vercelli. Once again, French drivers will be strongly represented in the Front-wheel-drive class, among them 16-year-old Damien Meunier on his début at international level, while Germany’s Volland Racing will enter an additional Skoda Fabia for Lithuanian driver Rokas Baciuska.

The RX2 Series, finally, won’t feature any additional entries alongside the 15 regulars, although current standings leader as well as defending RX Lites champion, Cyril Raymond, will certainly benefit from the support of his local crowd.

Action in Lohéac starts on Friday, 1 September, with the first free practice session for WRX/ERX Supercars at 17:30.

Complete entry lists can be found at the links below:

World RX | Euro RX Supercars | Euro RX S1600 | RX2 Series