Guy Martin to join Williams as pit crew member for Belgian GP

Motorcycle racing legend and TV personality Guy Martin has landed a latest role like no other. The Lincolnshire man will get the prestigious honour of joining the Williams Martini Racing team as part of their pit crew at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

With no experience in the F1 arena, Martin has plenty to learn ahead of his latest venture, but knows only too well from racing motorbike’s that the mechanic plays a vital role in the outcome of any race.

The 35-year-old is a truck mechanic by trade, a job that he has always returned to, throughout his other careers, and that experience should therefore come in handy with some of the tricky tasks he is set to face this weekend.

Martin will visit Williams HQ ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, where he will be given the run down on what will be expected from him in this coveted role. The former road-racer will take part in all tasks expected of a pit crew member, including the set-up of the garage, before getting the chance to work on the FW40 machines that will be driven by Williams’ drivers Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll at Spa.

Martin will be present throughout the two Friday practice sessions, final practice three on Saturday, qualifying and the race itself, so he is set for an extremely busy weekend. The work does not end after the chequered flag falls on Sunday for a F1 pit mechanic however, with close down a crucial part of their role.

The stripping down of the cars, closure of the garage and pack up is an essential part of their weekend tasks. Never one to shirk responsibility, Martin will take on everything demanded of him by one of the leading and quickest F1 team’s in the business.

The Grove based squad recorded the fastest time for a pit stop this season at the British Grand Prix in July, clocking a super speedy time of 2.02 seconds – so Guy has a lot to live up to!